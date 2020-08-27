56m ago

add bookmark

'Wicked, inhuman' New Zealand mosque mass shooter Brenton Tarrant sentenced to life without parole

play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Brenton Tarrant, the gunman who massacred 51 Muslim worshippers in New Zealand mosques, was sentenced to life in prison without parole.
  • Australian national Tarrant, 29, retained the same impassive demeanour through the four-day hearing as survivors and bereaved family members faced him.
  • He had admitted 51 charges of murder, 40 of attempted murder and one of terrorism over the attacks, after reversing an initial not-guilty plea.

Christchurch – New Zealand mosque gunman Brenton Tarrant was sentenced to life in prison without parole on Thursday for the massacre of 51 Muslim worshippers, with a judge calling his actions "wicked" and "inhuman".

As the sentence was read out, there was jubilation outside the courtroom, with crowds cheering and singing the national anthem – "God Defend New Zealand".

Judge Cameron Mander said Tarrant's "warped" ideology and "base hatred" led the Australian white supremacist to murder defenceless men, women and children last year in New Zealand's worst terror attack.

As he announced a sentence that is a New Zealand legal first, Mander said:

Your crimes are so wicked, that even if you are detained until you die it will not exhaust the requirements of punishment and denunciation.

The judge solemnly read out the names of those murdered in a livestreamed rampage and recounted in forensic detail how Tarrant executed the wounded as they pleaded for help on 15 March last year.

"It was brutal and beyond callous. Your actions were inhuman," the judge said, pointing out that Tarrant deliberately attacked Friday prayers to maximise casualties.

Tarrant, 29, retained the same impassive demeanour through the four-day hearing as survivors and bereaved family members gave heart-wrenching testimony of their incalculable loss.

Gamal Fouda, the imam of Al Noor mosque – one of those targeted by Tarrant – said the sentence was what the Muslim community had hoped for.

Trauma 'not easily healed'

"But no punishment is going to bring our loved ones back and our sadness will continue for the rest of our lives," he said.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, who was praised for her compassionate and decisive response to the shootings, also welcomed the sentence.

"The trauma of March 15 is not easily healed but today I hope is the last where we have any cause to hear or utter the name of the terrorist behind it," she said.

"His deserves to be a lifetime of complete and utter silence."

As New Zealand reeled from the shootings, Ardern immediately moved to tighten gun laws and pressure social media giants to curb online extremism.

She expressed hope that members of the country's traumatised Muslim community felt "the arms of New Zealand around you" during the painful sentencing process.

Ardern's Australian counterpart Scott Morrison echoed the sentiment, condemning Tarrant's "cowardly and horrific" crimes.

"It is right that we will never see or hear from him ever again," he said.

'Racist and xenophobic'

Tarrant sparked global revulsion when he rampaged through two Christchurch mosques for 20 minutes during Friday prayers.

He had admitted 51 charges of murder, 40 of attempted murder and one of terrorism over the attacks, after reversing an initial not-guilty plea.

Prosecutor Mark Zarifeh said the atrocity was "without comparison in New Zealand's criminal history".

"The offending was motivated by an entrenched racist and xenophobic ideology... in my submission, the offender is clearly New Zealand's worst murderer," he said.

Zarifeh said life behind bars was "the only proper sentencing option" for Tarrant.

For much of the sentencing, the court heard testimony from dozens of his victims and their families.

Widow Ambreen Naeem told the court: 

Since my husband and son passed away, I've never had a proper, normal sleep. I don't think I ever will.

"His punishment should continue forever."

Never showed any compassion

Fearing Tarrant may use the platform to spout extremist ideology, the court had imposed tight restrictions on the reporting of proceedings.

Before the sentencing, Tarrant, a former gym instructor, had sacked his legal team and declared he would represent himself.

Instead, he waived his right to speak and court-appointed lawyer Pip Hall made a brief one-line statement on his behalf.

"Mr Tarrant does not oppose the application that he should be sentenced to life imprisonment without parole," Hall said.

Abdul Aziz Wahabzadah, who was hailed a hero
Abdul Aziz Wahabzadah (R), who was hailed a hero when he chased the gunman from the Linwood mosque, gestures towards Australian white supremacist Brenton Tarrant during Tarrant's third day in court for a sentence hearing in Christchurch on August 26, 2020.

The court was told that Tarrant had made a belated expression of remorse during a pre-sentence interview with prison authorities in April, when the killer described his actions as "unnecessary, abhorrent and irrational".

But Judge Mander rejected Tarrant's gesture as "uncorroborated, self-serving and a relatively recent phenomenon", saying he had never shown any compassion for his victims and probably retained his racist views.

He is likely to be kept in isolation for his own safety at New Zealand's only maximum-security prison in Auckland, where 80% of inmates are Maori or Pacific islanders.

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.


Related Links
New Zealand mosque shootings: 'You know this face' - Christchurch hero confronts mass killer in...
New Zealand mosque shootings: Shooter unmoved as victims' families address sentencing hearing
New Zealand mosque shooter sacks lawyers, chooses to represent himself at sentencing
Read more on:
brenton tarrantnew zealandcourtsshootingscrime
Lottery
2 bag R104k in the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
The National Department of Health has confirmed that antibody testing is now legal in South Africa. Will you be getting one?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I'm curious
29% - 1010 votes
No, it is a waste of money
71% - 2514 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched

25 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched
PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people

22 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?

18 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?
PODCAST | …ONE MORE THING: Catching up with Lindiwe Mazibuko on SA's response to Covid-19

17 Aug

PODCAST | …ONE MORE THING: Catching up with Lindiwe Mazibuko on SA's response to Covid-19
PODCAST | THE STORY: Femicide still remains the main concern as we celebrate Women's Month

15 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Femicide still remains the main concern as we celebrate Women's Month
AUDIO TRIBUTE | Veteran radio star Bob Mabena was an 'inspiration'

12 Aug

AUDIO TRIBUTE | Veteran radio star Bob Mabena was an 'inspiration'
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.89
(-0.29)
ZAR/GBP
22.32
(-0.23)
ZAR/EUR
19.98
(-0.17)
ZAR/AUD
12.24
(-0.28)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.18)
Gold
1942.32
(-0.58)
Silver
27.27
(-0.43)
Platinum
933.00
(+0.27)
Brent Crude
46.29
(-0.28)
Palladium
2176.01
(+0.51)
All Share
56797.52
(+0.40)
Top 40
52467.57
(+0.40)
Financial 15
10286.01
(-0.04)
Industrial 25
76894.68
(+0.61)
Resource 10
56037.97
(+0.32)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Eastern Cape cops help renovate dilapidated family home

22 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Eastern Cape cops help renovate dilapidated family home
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
for subscribers
WATCH | Free meals: Langa soup kitchens use bicycles to deliver food

14 Aug

WATCH | Free meals: Langa soup kitchens use bicycles to deliver food
Viral video earns 11-year old ballet dancer a scholarship

13 Aug

Viral video earns 11-year old ballet dancer a scholarship
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20240.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo