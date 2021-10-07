20m ago

add bookmark

Widow of slain Haitian president gives testimony

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Foreign Minister Claude Joseph walks with Martine Moise, widow of Haiti's slain president Jovenel.
Foreign Minister Claude Joseph walks with Martine Moise, widow of Haiti's slain president Jovenel.
Michel Jr Dessources / AFP
  • Former Haitian first lady Martine Moise gave witness testimony to a magistrate investigating the July assassination of her husband.
  • The widow of slain Haitian president Jovenel Moise spoke for several hours with investigating judge Garry Orelien about the attack in which she herself was seriously wounded.
  • Several dozen supporters of the former head of state gathered in front of the building to show support.

The widow of slain Haitian president Jovenel Moise gave witness testimony Wednesday to a magistrate investigating the July assassination of her husband, an attack in which she herself was seriously wounded.

Former Haitian first lady Martine Moise, wearing a black dress, arrived with a large entourage of police and heavily armed foreign bodyguards at the prosecutors' office in the capital Port-au-Prince, where she spoke for several hours with investigating judge Garry Orelien.

Several dozen supporters of the former head of state gathered in front of the building to show support.

"I answered all the questions that were put to me," Moise said after her hearing.

Addressing the few journalists who had managed to enter the building, she added:

Everyone says that in our country, you can't get justice. Even if I am told that, this is where I must start to seek justice.

She said she was prepared to respond to any further requests for hearings. "Whatever the case, I'm ready. I have nothing to be ashamed of," she said.

Afterward, her bodyguards ushered her into one of several vehicles which immediately left an area of the city center that has been dominated by crime gangs for several months.

Seriously wounded by gunshots, the former first lady was evacuated to the United States within hours of the 7 July attack by armed commandos at the presidential residence.

She had briefly returned to Haiti to attend her husband's 23 July funeral in Cap-Haitien, the country's second largest city, before returning to Florida to undergo several more operations.

She came back to Haiti on Friday evening, spending a few hours on Monday in the southwest of the country, which had been devastated on 14 August by an earthquake that killed more than 2 200 people.

Three months after the assassination, doubts remain over who ordered the attack, during which not a single police officer guarding the president was injured.

Four senior Haitian law enforcement officials have been detained and a total of 44 people, including 18 Colombians and two Americans of Haitian origin, have been arrested in connection with the investigation.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
martine moisejovenel moisehaiti
Lottery
Lucky Sunday for 3 Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Kenyan judge has declared that being a housewife is a full-time job worthy of about R54 000 per month. This is:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Great news! Hopefully South Africa will learn from this
16% - 1347 votes
Wishful thinking. It will never work in South Africa
28% - 2445 votes
A terrible idea. Who will be responsible for these salaries?
56% - 4878 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Ballot Box: What does it take to be a good mayor? We ask Midvaal’s Bongani Baloyi

04 Oct

PODCAST | Ballot Box: What does it take to be a good mayor? We ask Midvaal’s Bongani Baloyi
PODCAST | The Story: Report into Digital Vibes scandal finally released by President Ramaphosa

02 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Report into Digital Vibes scandal finally released by President Ramaphosa
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | My Only Story: David Mackenzie's conduct in the water polo pool in the spotlight

30 Sep

PODCAST | My Only Story: David Mackenzie's conduct in the water polo pool in the spotlight
David Mackenzie, school coach accused of inappropriate behaviour, drops bid to block News24...

29 Sep

David Mackenzie, school coach accused of inappropriate behaviour, drops bid to block News24 investigation
PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on filicide - what triggered Lauren Dickason? And how to get help

25 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on filicide - what triggered Lauren Dickason? And how to get help
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.92
+0.3%
Rand - Pound
20.28
+0.3%
Rand - Euro
17.25
+0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.87
+0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.3%
Gold
1,761.54
-0.1%
Silver
22.71
+0.4%
Palladium
1,914.00
+0.8%
Platinum
985.51
-0.7%
Brent Crude
80.83
-2.1%
Top 40
58,067
+0.9%
All Share
64,489
+0.8%
Resource 10
58,680
+2.0%
Industrial 25
82,598
+0.9%
Financial 15
14,297
-0.7%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Former Wits SRC president pledges R1.5m to help students

05 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Former Wits SRC president pledges R1.5m to help students
FEEL GOOD | KZN ultra athlete tackles world's toughest footrace for charity

01 Oct

FEEL GOOD | KZN ultra athlete tackles world's toughest footrace for charity
Chefs with Compassion reaches two million meal milestone

30 Sep

Chefs with Compassion reaches two million meal milestone
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21279.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo