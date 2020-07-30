25m ago

Wife of Brazil President Bolsonaro tests positive for Covid-19

Jair Bolsonaro.
Jair Bolsonaro.
Andressa Anholete/Getty Images

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's wife and one of his ministers have tested positive for Covid-19, according to an official statement on Thursday.

Just days after her husband said he had overcome the virus with a negative test following weeks in quarantine, Bolsonaro's wife Michelle has tested positive, the presidential office said in a statement.

Earlier on Thursday, Brazil's science and technology minister, Marcos Pontes, said his test had come back positive, becoming the fifth minister in Bolsonaro's government to be diagnosed with the disease.

Their infections are a palpable sign of the scale of the outbreak in Brazil, which set fresh daily records on Wednesday for new COVID-19 cases and related fatalities.

The 69 074 new confirmed cases and 1 595 additional deaths reported by the Health Ministry, pushed the country past 2.5 million infections and 90 000 killed.

