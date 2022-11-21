19m ago

add bookmark

Wiping the pain away: Japanese region prints messages of support on toilet roll to help suicidal youth

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Japanese authorities have printed toilet paper rolls with reassuring messages and suicide-prevention hotline numbers.
Japanese authorities have printed toilet paper rolls with reassuring messages and suicide-prevention hotline numbers.
AFP PHOTO / YAMANASHI PREFECTURAL OFFICE
  • Japanese authorities are printing messages of support on toilet paper in an attempt to combat suicide. 
  • A record high 499 elementary, middle and high school-aged students died by suicide in 2020. 
  • 6 000 rolls of toilet paper were printed and distributed to regional universities. 

Authorities in central Japan are trying an unusual new approach to tackle the country's longstanding suicide problem: printing messages of support on toilet paper.

"Dear you, who might want to end it all," reads the toilet paper being used in an unusual new initiative to reach out to suicidal young people in the country.

Suicide is a longstanding problem in Japan, and like many places, the country saw a spike in deaths by suicide during parts of the pandemic.

The number of elementary, middle and high school-age students dying by suicide hit a new record of 499 in 2020, according to the health ministry.

Officials in Yamanashi thought printing reassuring messages and suicide-prevention hotline numbers on sheets of toilet papers might be an effective and discreet way to help distressed young people.

Yamanashi official Kenichi Miyazawa said:

You're alone in the toilet. We felt that it's at moments like this when you might be more prone to thoughts of anguish.

The campaign involves 6 000 rolls printed with messages and phone numbers, which were distributed to 12 regional universities last month.

Interspersed between illustrations such as a curled-up cat and an umbrella-holding woman looking up into the sky are messages crafted by a mental health professional that are intended to allay loneliness.

"Dear you, spending painful days pretending to be okay for someone else", reads one message written in blue on the white paper.

"You don't need to tell us everything... but how about just a little of it?"


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
japanmental healthuniversitysuicide
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Gauteng DA leader Solly Msimanga says the party's voters want it to explore conditional coalition talks with the ANC. 
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It's a step in the right direction. An ANC-DA coalition would be the most stable option for SA
36% - 176 votes
The DA should focus on working with all opposition parties, including the EFF, to unseat the ANC
13% - 63 votes
The DA should rather remain in opposition than form a coalition with the ANC or the EFF
52% - 256 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Solving the unsolvable - matric maths paper and the infamous question 5

18 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Solving the unsolvable - matric maths paper and the infamous question 5
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking BEE regulations with Carol Paton

11 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking BEE regulations with Carol Paton
A Criminal's Paradise: South Africans share shocking stories of police failures

09 Nov

A Criminal's Paradise: South Africans share shocking stories of police failures
PODCAST | The Story: News24 Investigations team delves into the arrest of former Eskom boss

04 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: News24 Investigations team delves into the arrest of former Eskom boss
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.41
-0.8%
Rand - Pound
20.58
-0.3%
Rand - Euro
17.83
-0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.53
-0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.1%
Gold
1,740.09
-0.8%
Silver
20.64
-1.4%
Palladium
1,899.54
-2.2%
Platinum
972.00
-1.0%
Brent Crude
87.62
-2.5%
Top 40
65,516
-1.1%
All Share
71,882
-1.0%
Resource 10
68,776
-1.6%
Industrial 25
86,993
-1.2%
Financial 15
16,026
-0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
'I don’t know what it is, to feel 100': Great-granny celebrates a century of life

15 Nov

'I don’t know what it is, to feel 100': Great-granny celebrates a century of life
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town mom sets up night school for adults to finish matric - now...

15 Nov

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town mom sets up night school for adults to finish matric - now there are 4 campuses
'A glimpse of God in a fearless, free fall': Paarl woman breaks bungee world record

10 Nov

'A glimpse of God in a fearless, free fall': Paarl woman breaks bungee world record
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
What if… I cut out monthly takeaways and invested the money? | Nedbank

10 Nov

What if… I cut out monthly takeaways and invested the money? | Nedbank
Ghosts, game shows and entrepreneurs: Tune into BBC Brit this festive season for...

09 Nov

Ghosts, game shows and entrepreneurs: Tune into BBC Brit this festive season for the best primetime entertainment
Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home

24 Oct

Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home
Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town

13 Oct

Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town
Find More
© 2022 (3.0.22322.13) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo