Wisconsin unrest: Teenager in Kenosha protest shootings charged with six criminal counts

  • Kyle Rittenhouse, the teenager charged in the protest shootings in Wisconsin that killed two people and injured another, faces six criminal counts.
  • Rittenhouse was carrying a Smith & Wesson AR-15 style rifle and "was not handling the weapon very well", according to a witness.
  • The protests flared up after Jacob Blake Jr was shot multiple times in the back by a police officer, at point blank range.

Kyle Rittenhouse, a teenager arrested and charged in the shootings in Wisconsin that led to the death of two people and injury of another, faces six criminal counts, according to a court document released on Thursday.

The charges against Rittenhouse in Kenosha County include first degree intentional homicide in the death of Anthony Huber, who was carrying a skateboard when he was gunned down. A conviction on that charge alone carries a life sentence.

Demonstrators revisit the site where a man was killed on August 26, 2020 in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Two people were shot dead and a third injured on the night of August 25, 2020.

Rittenhouse, 17, is being held in Illinois where he lives. He has a court hearing on Friday for his requested extradition to Kenosha. The public defender assigned to his case in Lake County, Illinois has declined to comment.

The charges were detailed in a criminal complaint released by Kenosha County's clerk of courts. The document is the first detailed disclosure of the case against Rittenhouse for his role in the violence that erupted on Tuesday night when armed militia members clashed with protesters in the city.

The protests started after Jacob Blake Jr was shot multiple times in the back by a police officer on Sunday afternoon.

'I just killed somebody'

Rittenhouse was also charged with causing the death of Joseph Rosenbaum, a 36-year-old demonstrator who he shot in the parking lot of a used car dealer just before midnight on Tuesday, according to the complaint, which draws on multiple cell phone videos and witness accounts.

One video records Rittenhouse saying "I just killed somebody" after shooting Rosenbaum, the complaint says.

Rittenhouse was carrying a Smith & Wesson AR-15 style rifle and "was not handling the weapon very well", one witness states in the complaint. "The recovered magazine for this rifle holds 30 rounds of ammunition," the complaint says.

The complaint says one video shows Huber, with a skateboard in his right hand, approaching Rittenhouse when he was on the ground. Huber appears then to try and grab the gun from Rittenhouse with his left hand before Rittenhouse fires.

"Huber staggers away, taking several steps, then collapses to the ground. Huber subsequently died from this gunshot wound," the complaint says.

