'With her head held high' - Nahid Taghavi sent back to Iran prison, says daughter

Activist Nahid Taghavi has been sent back to prison.

She was arrested in 2020 for arguing for human rights in Iran.

She was sentenced to 10 years in jail.

A German-Iranian woman held for rights activism in Iran has been sent back to prison after being granted medical leave four months ago, her daughter said on Sunday.



"Despite not completing medical treatment but with her head held high, my mother Nahid Taghavi was forced to go back to Evin Prison on Sunday 13th November," Mariam Claren wrote on Twitter.

Taghavi was arrested in October 2020 after fighting for human rights in Iran for years, especially women's rights and freedom of expression, according to the rights group IGFM.

Taghavi spent seven months in solitary confinement and was interrogated by Iran's Revolutionary Guards for more than 1 000 hours without legal assistance, her daughter said.

READ | 'Woman, life, freedom': Here are the bold hit-and-run tactics that have kept Iran protests going

She was handed a decade-long sentence in 2021 for participating in an outlawed group, a verdict Germany described as "incomprehensible".

According to Claren, Taghavi was granted "an urgently needed medical furlough" on 19 July for back and neck problems.

Despite not completing medical treatment but with her head held high, my mother Nahid Taghavi was forced to go back to Evin Prison on Sunday 13th November. #freenahid #mahsaamini pic.twitter.com/F90XbYJBZP — Mariam Claren #FreeNahid (@mariam_claren) November 13, 2022

She also reportedly suffers from pre-existing conditions including high blood pressure and diabetes.

Protests have erupted across Iran since September in response to the death of a young Kurdish woman, Mahsa Amini, after her arrest by the country's notorious morality police.

She had allegedly breached the Islamic dress code for women.

Dozens of people have been killed and hundreds more arrested in the unrest, with Iran on Sunday issuing its first death sentence over the protests.

Claren said Taghavi was "one of countless political prisoners" in Iran.

"Since the death of (Amini) in police custody and the ongoing revolutionary movement in Iran, the whole world has witnessed the reprisals of this inhuman regime," she said.



