Woman dies after stabbing on German university campus

A 30-year-old woman has died from her injuries after an apparently random knife attack on students at a German university campus, police and prosecutors said on Sunday.

The woman was an assistant professor who had been attending a conference at the Hamm-Lippstadt University of Applied Sciences when the incident happened on Friday.

Two other women and one man were injured before other students managed to restrain the attacker.

A 34-year-old suspect was on Saturday transferred to psychiatric care after prosecutors said he was likely suffering from paranoid schizophrenia.

The university said on Sunday it had learned of the death "with great sadness" in a statement posted on its website.

The statement said:

The act itself had already horrified us, but the fact that it has now torn such a valued colleague from our midst is inconceivable.

A memorial event is being prepared for Monday.

The alleged attacker, a student at the university, had randomly targeted the victims with two kitchen knives, according to prosecutors.

A 22-year-old student suffered eight stab wounds to the stomach and needed emergency surgery, but her condition is not thought to be life threatening.

The other two victims, a 22-year-old man and another young woman of the same age, were less seriously injured.

The suspect had earlier on Friday discharged himself from a psychiatric hospital where he had been staying after a suicide attempt, prosecutors said.

