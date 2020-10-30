1h ago

Woman Harvey Weinstein was convicted of sexually assaulting sues for damages

Harvey Weinstein.
Getty Images

Harvey Weinstein was sued on Friday by the former production assistant who the disgraced movie producer was convicted at trial of having sexually assaulted.

In a complaint filed in Manhattan federal court, Miriam Haley, who has also used the name Mimi Haleyi, is seeking unspecified damages for pain, suffering and economic injuries caused by the assault in 2006, a time she said she was eager to find work in the entertainment industry.

Lawyers for Weinstein did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Weinstein, 68, is appealing his 24 February conviction and 23-year prison term for sexually assaulting Haley and for raping onetime aspiring actress Jessica Mann in 2013. He still faces separate rape and sexual assault charges in Los Angeles.

