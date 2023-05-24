Woman hit by Duchess of Edinburgh's police motorcycle dies

An elderly woman who was struck two weeks ago by a police motorcycle while escorting the Duchess of Edinburgh has died on severe internal injuries.

She was in a coma since the crash.

The police watchdog is reviewing footage from police body cameras.

An elderly woman who was struck two weeks ago by a police motorcycle escorting Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh, has died of severe internal injuries, and the British royal expressed her deep sadness over the incident.

Helen Holland, 81, died after "suffering multiple broken bones and massive internal injuries", her son Martin Holland told the BBC on Wednesday. She had been in a coma after the crash, according to her family.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed Holland's death in an emailed statement.

"The Duchess of Edinburgh is deeply saddened to hear that Helen Holland has passed away. Her Royal Highness's deepest condolences and sympathies go to all of Ms Holland's family," Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

Sophie, the wife of King Charles' youngest brother Prince Edward, would privately get in touch with Holland's family, the statement said.

The police watchdog, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), is investigating the incident, which took place in the Earl's Court district of West London.





The IOPC said in a statement last week it was reviewing footage from police body cameras and had taken initial accounts from officers involved.

The IOPC had no further information on Wednesday, while London's Metropolitan Police said it was cooperating with the IOPC probe.

"This tragic outcome is being felt by colleagues across the Met," Chief Superintendent Richard Smith, head of the Met's Royalty and Specialist Protection, said in a statement. "Our thoughts are very much with the woman’s family and loved ones at this sad time."



