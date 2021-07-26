11m ago

add bookmark

Woman in Charlie Hebdo T-shirt stabbed in London park

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
French satirical weekly Charlie Hebdo's edition displays a cover with a satirical drawing representing Queen Elizabeth kneeling on Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markles neck, echoing George Floyd's killing.
French satirical weekly Charlie Hebdo's edition displays a cover with a satirical drawing representing Queen Elizabeth kneeling on Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markles neck, echoing George Floyd's killing.
Marc Piasecki/Getty Images

UK police on Monday said they were investigating a knife attack on a woman in a London park, with online footage showing she was wearing a T-shirt with a cartoon from Charlie Hebdo, the French magazine targeted by jihadists.

The 39-year-old woman was treated in hospital for a minor slash injury after the attack on Sunday afternoon at Speakers Corner' in Hyde Park, the Metropolitan Police said.

Footage posted on YouTube showed a man in a hooded top approach a woman holding an umbrella and stab her, apparently several times.

READ | French media back Charlie Hebdo after new threats

The man then takes off his hood and leaves.

The woman's T-shirt has the Charlie Hebdo logo and a cartoon showing a Muslim man kissing a cartoonist with the slogan "L'amour plus fort que la haine" (love is stronger than hate).

She has blood running down her face and shortly afterwards collapses to the ground.

Speakers' Corner is a historic place for open-air debate where people are allowed to make speeches on any lawful subject.

Twelve members of staff at the satirical weekly Charlie Hebdo were gunned down in January 2015 by two brothers who vowed allegiance to Al-Qaeda.

The gunmen said they were taking revenge for the magazine's publication of cartoons of the Prophet Mohammed that many Muslims find offensive

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
charlie hebdoukcrime
Lottery
Lekker Friday for two Daily Lotto winners!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Having lost the first Test against the British & Irish Lions, can the Springboks recover to win the series?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, they will win the series 2-1. Go Bokke!
56% - 852 votes
The Boks will win a Test, but will lose the series 2-1.
28% - 425 votes
It's not looking good. A 3-0 whitewash is on the cards.
16% - 247 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Why did SA's security agencies fail to avert the looting chaos?

24 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Why did SA's security agencies fail to avert the looting chaos?
PODCAST | The Story: Scenes of anarchy grip KZN and Gauteng as shops are looted and burnt down

17 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Scenes of anarchy grip KZN and Gauteng as shops are looted and burnt down
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 third wave gains momentum as Western Cape braces for worst

10 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 third wave gains momentum as Western Cape braces for worst
PODCAST | The Story: From president to prisoner - Zuma remains defiant in wake of ConCourt judgment

02 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: From president to prisoner - Zuma remains defiant in wake of ConCourt judgment
PODCAST | The Story: Gauteng health system buckles as Covid-19 infections reach record highs

26 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Gauteng health system buckles as Covid-19 infections reach record highs
view
Rand - Dollar
14.85
-0.2%
Rand - Pound
20.47
-0.4%
Rand - Euro
17.51
-0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.93
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.3%
Gold
1,803.22
+0.1%
Silver
25.31
+0.5%
Palladium
2,704.50
+1.1%
Platinum
1,070.28
+0.5%
Brent Crude
74.10
+0.4%
Top 40
61,874
-0.1%
All Share
67,986
-0.1%
Resource 10
68,843
+2.9%
Industrial 25
87,424
-2.3%
Financial 15
12,767
-0.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
Cape Town NGO teaches life skills to children through sport, even during pandemic

32m ago

Cape Town NGO teaches life skills to children through sport, even during pandemic
11-year-old local rapper ready to take over the music industry

14 Jul

11-year-old local rapper ready to take over the music industry
Meet the 9-year-old Durban boy who’s dedicating his birthday to planting hundreds...

02 Jul

Meet the 9-year-old Durban boy who’s dedicating his birthday to planting hundreds of trees
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Tokyo Olympics
'Nervous' Le Clos vows to get faster after qualifying scare: 'I'm still very...

55m ago

'Nervous' Le Clos vows to get faster after qualifying scare: 'I'm still very confident'
Chad le Clos avoids major upset, sneaks into 200m butterfly SFs in Tokyo

2h ago

Chad le Clos avoids major upset, sneaks into 200m butterfly SFs in Tokyo
LIVE
LIVE | Tokyo Olympics Day 3: Chad le Clos survives scare to advance in butterfly,...

25 Jul

LIVE | Tokyo Olympics Day 3: Chad le Clos survives scare to advance in butterfly, all eyes on Schoenmaker
WRAP | Team SA in Tokyo - Day 2

25 Jul

WRAP | Team SA in Tokyo - Day 2
Tokyo Olympics Schedule

23 Jul

Tokyo Olympics Schedule
Djokovic, Osaka cruise at Olympics as women's seeds tumble

1h ago

Djokovic, Osaka cruise at Olympics as women's seeds tumble
Blitzboks beat Kenya to record second win at Olympics

2h ago

Blitzboks beat Kenya to record second win at Olympics
SA football coach Notoane ready for last chance at Olympics: 'Play for pride and...

3h ago

SA football coach Notoane ready for last chance at Olympics: 'Play for pride and try our best'
'Immortal' Peaty makes British history by defending Olympic swimming crown

6h ago

'Immortal' Peaty makes British history by defending Olympic swimming crown
SA's lone surfer Bianca Buitendag reaches Olympics quarter-finals: 'I had nothing...

7h ago

SA's lone surfer Bianca Buitendag reaches Olympics quarter-finals: 'I had nothing to lose'
Japan's Nishiya, 13, becomes first women's Olympic skateboard champion

7h ago

Japan's Nishiya, 13, becomes first women's Olympic skateboard champion
A day of heartache and history: When Team SA became Team Schoenmaker

9h ago

A day of heartache and history: When Team SA became Team Schoenmaker
Tokyo Olympics Medals

23 Jul

Tokyo Olympics Medals
Blitzboks get their Tokyo campaign off to a winning start with Irish triumph

9h ago

Blitzboks get their Tokyo campaign off to a winning start with Irish triumph
Tatjana Schoenmaker powers into 100m breaststroke final in Tokyo

10h ago

Tatjana Schoenmaker powers into 100m breaststroke final in Tokyo
SA's Tatjana Schoenmaker reacts to stunning Olympic record: 'I didn't expect that'

25 Jul

SA's Tatjana Schoenmaker reacts to stunning Olympic record: 'I didn't expect that'
SA men's hockey team fade after strong start against the Netherlands

25 Jul

SA men's hockey team fade after strong start against the Netherlands
SA's Gillian Sanders says young women can have it all as she prepares for Olympic...

25 Jul

SA's Gillian Sanders says young women can have it all as she prepares for Olympic swansong
Ledecky edges Titmus in 400 free heats as Olympic records tumble

25 Jul

Ledecky edges Titmus in 400 free heats as Olympic records tumble
Nishikori aims to 'bring better news' and lift Covid gloom

25 Jul

Nishikori aims to 'bring better news' and lift Covid gloom
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21201.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo