Women urge justice over Spain porn shots of urination

Scores of women who were secretly filmed while urinating in the street and whose images appeared on porn websites are demanding justice in Spain, weeks after their legal case was dismissed.

"We are not going to stop" as long as these clips remain online and people "are making money from them", Paloma Maseda Diaz, a spokesperson for the 87 plaintiffs who filed a class action lawsuit in August 2019, told AFP this week.

The clips were filmed during the Maruxaina summer sea festival in a fishing village in northwestern Spain at which more than 100 women, some of them minors, were secretly filmed as they squatted down to urinate in the street.

A year later, a local man clicked on a link with the name of the festival which took him to a porn site where he saw a video showing his girlfriend and her cousin, said Maseda Diaz, who was also caught on camera.

In total, more than 110 women were featured in six different videos that were uploaded to pay-per-view porn sites, she said.

"The person who recorded us knew exactly where to place the cameras," she said, indicating there were five cameras in total.

In summer 2020, nearly 100 women signed a class action lawsuit for infringement of privacy and the unlawful marketing of pornographic content.

But on 15 March a local court in Viveiro threw out the lawsuit, refusing to open an investigation on grounds they were urinating in a public place "where they could be seen by anyone passing by".

"The judge decided to close the case because it happened in the street," said Mary Fraga, who heads the local branch of "Women for Equality" which was established in order to file the lawsuit.

She said the cameras were found in a closed alleyway and had been installed "with deliberate intent".

The plaintiffs are appealing the closure of the case and on Sunday held a demonstration demanding it be reopened, at which hundreds turned out to protest, the organisers said.

