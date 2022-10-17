39m ago

add bookmark

World agencies team up to tackle emerging health threats

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
WHO head, Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus.
WHO head, Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus.
Zakiyah Ebrahim
  • Four agencies teamed up to combat emerging health threats by targeting the links between ecosystem degradation, food system failures, infectious diseases and antimicrobial resistance.
  • They issued their first joint action plan aimed at detecting and tackling the next potential pandemic.
  • The plan focuses on expanding capacities on emerging and re-emerging zoonotic epidemics; endemic zoonotic, neglected tropical and vector-borne diseases; food safety risks; antimicrobial resistance; and on the environment.

The world organisations for human and animal health, food and the environment issued their first joint action plan on Monday aimed at detecting and tackling the next potential pandemic.

Shaken by the Covid-19, the four agencies teamed up to combat emerging health threats by targeting the links between ecosystem degradation, food system failures, infectious diseases and antimicrobial resistance.

The so-called One Health Joint Plan of Action "aims to create a framework to integrate systems and capacity so that we can collectively better prevent, predict, detect, and respond to health threats," the agencies said.

"This initiative seeks to improve the health of humans, animals, plants, and the environment."

The plan was launched by three United Nations agencies - the Food and Agriculture Organization, the UN Environment Programme (UNEP) and the World Health Organization (WHO) - plus the World Organisation for Animal Health.

It is hoped that the five-year (2022-2026) plan will strengthen collaboration, capacity and coordination, which should "strengthen the world's defences against epidemics and pandemics such as Covid-19", said WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

Three-quarters of all emerging infectious diseases originate in animals, the WHO said when announcing the partnership back in May 2021.

The plan focuses on expanding capacities on emerging and re-emerging zoonotic epidemics; endemic zoonotic, neglected tropical and vector-borne diseases; food safety risks; antimicrobial resistance; and on the environment.

Degradation 

"Everyone has the right to a clean and healthy environment - the foundation of all life on Earth," said UNEP executive director Inger Andersen.

She said:

The current pandemic unequivocally demonstrates that the degradation of nature is driving up health risks across the board.

The joint document said there was an "urgent need to reassess and transform the interactions between humans, animals, plants and the environment they share".

The plan said economic development had often come at the expense of ecosystems, a healthy environment and animal welfare.

With the global human population projected to reach eight billion in 2023, those pressures on natural systems are "tremendous" and expected to grow.

The pandemic revealed "vulnerabilities at all levels", according to the joint plan.

"Future pandemics will emerge more often, spread more rapidly, do more damage to the world economy and kill more people than Covid-19, unless there is a transformative change in the global approach to our relationship with the environment and how we tackle disease emergence, spillovers and spread."

The four agencies hope the plan can address the underlying drivers of disease emergence and ill health, improve disease prevention and preparedness and mitigate the impacts of health risks and threats.

The action plan will be officially launched on Tuesday at the World Health Summit in Berlin.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
whohealthcoronavirus
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What key issues should President Cyril Ramaphosa raise with King Charles III during his state visit to Buckingham Palace in November?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
How to strengthen travel and trade between the UK and RSA
17% - 2631 votes
When Britain will pay reparations to Africa
44% - 6831 votes
Building his relationship with UK PM Liz Truss
1% - 145 votes
He should just stay home & sort out load shedding
38% - 5932 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Media freedom in the dock, Karyn Maughan speaks out

14 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Media freedom in the dock, Karyn Maughan speaks out
PODCAST | The Story: Are tourists safe? Concerns escalate following fatal shooting of German tourist

08 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Are tourists safe? Concerns escalate following fatal shooting of German tourist
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Plett beaches reopen after 'rare' deadly shark attack

01 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Plett beaches reopen after 'rare' deadly shark attack
Listen up: Here are 5 unmissable podcasts from News24

27 Sep

Listen up: Here are 5 unmissable podcasts from News24
PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Eskom crisis, is another four years of load shedding on the cards?

24 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Eskom crisis, is another four years of load shedding on the cards?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.03
+1.7%
Rand - Pound
20.48
-0.1%
Rand - Euro
17.75
-0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.35
-0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+1.2%
Gold
1,653.40
+0.6%
Silver
18.69
+2.3%
Palladium
2,005.58
+0.6%
Platinum
917.00
+1.8%
Brent Crude
91.63
-3.2%
Top 40
59,638
+3.1%
All Share
66,191
+3.0%
Resource 10
61,920
+3.3%
Industrial 25
80,074
+2.7%
Financial 15
14,681
+3.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
This little fighter has spent his entire life in hospital but after nearly three...

14 Oct

This little fighter has spent his entire life in hospital but after nearly three years he's ready to go home
Meet the Joburg man who feeds 400 mouths daily and offers afterschool classes too

13 Oct

Meet the Joburg man who feeds 400 mouths daily and offers afterschool classes too
Phambili, South Africa: Meet some of the good people who keep this country going

23 Sep

Phambili, South Africa: Meet some of the good people who keep this country going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town

13 Oct

Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town
Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to...

10 Oct

Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to survive your trip Down Under
What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?

06 Oct

What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?
Sage Business Flow: Taking account of your business processes during a pandemic

11 Aug

Sage Business Flow: Taking account of your business processes during a pandemic
Find More
© 2022 (2.0.22284.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo