World breaks daily Covid-19 case record - AFP tally

SA is grappling with a new Covid-19 variant.
Rehman Asad/NurPhoto via Getty Images
  • The world registered a record-high average of more than three million Covid-19 cases a day.
  • An average of 3 095 971 daily cases were reported over the past seven days.
  • Before the Omincron variant, the previous record for average global infections was about 800 000.

The world registered a record-high average of more than three million coronavirus cases a day between  13 and 19 January, fuelled by the Omicron variant, an AFP tally showed on Thursday.

The figure has increased more than five-fold since the highly transmissible strain was first detected in South Africa and Botswana in late November 2021.

An average of 3 095 971 daily cases were reported over the past seven days, an increase of 17 percent compared with the previous week.

Before Omicron emerged, the previous record for average global daily infections was around 800 000 in late April 2021.

Current infection levels are around 440 percent higher than the daily average for the week ending 24 November 2021, when South Africa reported Omicron to the World Health Organization.

The world recorded an average of 7 522 Covid-19-related deaths a day between 13 and 19 January, an 11-percent rise on the previous week although Omicron has so far seemed to cause less serious illness than the previously dominant Delta variant.

In Britain, new Covid-19 cases skyrocketed by more than 300 percent between late November and early January, but the number of patients requiring ventilation did not increase in that time.

The figures are based on official statistics produced by national health authorities and compiled by AFP.

A significant proportion of less severe or asymptomatic cases go undetected despite intensified testing regimes since the beginning of the pandemic.

Testing policies also vary from one country to another.

Taking into account excess mortality linked to Covid-19, the WHO estimates the overall death toll could be two to three times higher.

Read more on:
coronavirus
