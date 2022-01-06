26m ago

add bookmark

World food prices hit 10-year peak in 2021

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
An employee at a super market stores restocks shelves with baked beans at a groceries store in Harare. (Jekesai Njikizana / AFP)
An employee at a super market stores restocks shelves with baked beans at a groceries store in Harare. (Jekesai Njikizana / AFP)

World food prices eased in December after four consecutive monthly gains but jumped 28% over 2021 for the highest average level since 2011, the U.N. food agency said on Thursday.

The Food and Agriculture Organization's (FAO) food price index, which tracks international prices of the most globally traded food commodities, averaged 133.7 points last month compared with a revised 134.9 for November.

The November figure was previously given as 134.4.

For 2021 as a whole, the benchmark index averaged 125.7 points, up 28.1% from 2020 and the highest since 131.9 in 2011.

The monthly index has been running at 10-year highs, reflecting harvest setbacks and strong demand over the past year.

With the exception of dairy products, prices for all categories in the food price index eased in December, with vegetable oils and sugar falling significantly, the agency said.

However, all categories showed sharp increases over 2021, it added.

Higher food prices have also contributed to a broader surge in inflation as economic activity recovers from the coronavirus crisis.

The FAO has warned that higher food costs in import-reliant countries are putting poorer populations at risk.


Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
unfood prices
Lottery
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.82
+0.5%
Rand - Pound
21.39
+0.9%
Rand - Euro
17.89
+0.6%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.32
+1.4%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+0.3%
Gold
1,795.83
-0.8%
Silver
22.19
-2.6%
Palladium
1,844.50
-1.3%
Platinum
968.50
-1.7%
Brent Crude
80.80
+1.0%
Top 40
67,775
-0.9%
All Share
74,473
-0.8%
Resource 10
72,024
-0.8%
Industrial 25
95,352
-1.2%
Financial 15
15,301
+0.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Beach babe! Volunteers help deliver baby at Camps Bay beach

05 Jan

FEEL GOOD | Beach babe! Volunteers help deliver baby at Camps Bay beach
FEEL GOOD | 'Living our best lives together': Cape Town couple celebrates by...

04 Jan

FEEL GOOD | 'Living our best lives together': Cape Town couple celebrates by taking wedding photos on bus
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | The Kiffness lead singer David Scott donates R100 000 to SPCA

01 Jan

FEEL GOOD | The Kiffness lead singer David Scott donates R100 000 to SPCA
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.21358.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo