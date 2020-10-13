1h ago

add bookmark

World Food Programme says needs $6.8 billion over next 6 months to avert famine

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
United Nations (iStock)
United Nations (iStock)

The United Nations World food programme (WFP) will need to raise $6.8 billion over the next six months to avert famine amid the current Covid-19 crisis, the agency said on Tuesday.

The WFP, which was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize last week for its efforts to prevent the use of hunger as a weapon of war and conflict, said it has so far raised $1.6 billion.

"We've got a lot more money to raise to make certain we avert famine," David Beasley, executive director of the WFP, said at a conference organised by the UN's Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO).

Beaseley also noted that 7 million people have died from hunger this year as the Covid-19 pandemic, which could double hunger worldwide, claimed a further 1 million lives.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Climate change spurs doubling of disasters since 2000: UN
MUST WATCH | Earth on course to become 'uninhabitable hell for millions' - UN
North Korea displays ballistic missiles as country defies Covid-19 for huge military parade
Read more on:
unfood security
Lottery
2 players bag R114k in the Daily Lotto prize
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Would you like to see the Springboks participate in this year’s Rugby Championship?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Absolutely! SA Rugby needs the money and the players need game time at the highest level
41% - 4108 votes
No, the players aren’t Test-ready and will take a hammering
39% - 3859 votes
Anything is better that not seeing the Boks in action in 2020
20% - 2029 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape

05 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape
PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture

04 Oct

PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road

28 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road
PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN

26 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN
PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?

20 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 1: The Mission

19 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 1: The Mission
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.52
(-0.21)
ZAR/GBP
21.44
(+0.52)
ZAR/EUR
19.41
(+0.39)
ZAR/AUD
11.84
(+0.48)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.08)
Gold
1891.44
(-1.73)
Silver
24.21
(-3.69)
Platinum
866.00
(-0.97)
Brent Crude
41.72
(-2.64)
Palladium
2336.99
(-2.25)
All Share
55052.92
(-0.90)
Top 40
50693.20
(-0.91)
Financial 15
9798.59
(-2.49)
Industrial 25
75364.55
(+0.11)
Resource 10
53955.85
(-1.59)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Man who lost job during lockdown turns to funny placards to raise funds

08 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Man who lost job during lockdown turns to funny placards to raise funds
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | WATCH: Woman starts baking business after surviving Covid-19 and...

07 Oct

FEEL GOOD | WATCH: Woman starts baking business after surviving Covid-19 and losing her job
WATCH | Musicians bring cheer to Cape Town’s frontline workers in concert on...

30 Sep

WATCH | Musicians bring cheer to Cape Town’s frontline workers in concert on open-top bus
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20281.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo