World leaders welcome Macron's French election win

Pres. Emmanuel Macron of France delivers a speech after his re-election at his victory rally at Champs de Mars in Paris, France. Photo: Reuters / Benoit Tessier
  • World leaders reacted to Emmanuel Macron's re-election as French president on Sunday. 
  • Leaders from Ukraine, Norway and the UN were amongst those who congratulated President Macron who returns for his second term. 
  • He defeated far-right leader Marine Le Pen by a comfortable margin. 

World leaders rushed to congratulate France's centrist President Emmanuel Macron on his re-election and defeat of far-right leader Marine Le Pen in elections Sunday.

Here are some of the main reactions:

European Union

"We can count on France for five more years," European Council President Charles Michel wrote on Twitter.

"I am delighted to be able to continue our excellent cooperation," tweeted European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

United States

"France is our oldest ally and a key partner in addressing global challenges," US President Joe Biden tweeted. "I look forward to our continued close cooperation - including on supporting Ukraine, defending democracy, and countering climate change."

Secretary of State Antony Blinken also congratulated Macron.

"We look forward to continuing close cooperation with France on global challenges, underpinning our long and enduring Alliance and friendship," he wrote.

Germany

Chancellor Olaf Scholz said French voters "have sent a strong vote of confidence in Europe today. I am happy that we will continue our good cooperation".

Britain 

Prime Minister Boris Johnson called France "one of our closest and most important allies".

Johnson, in a tweet, said he looked forward "to continuing to work together on the issues which matter most to our two countries and to the world".

Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelensky, who has spoken with Macron several times since Russia's invasion on February 24, congratulated his French counterpart by phone.

On Twitter, Zelensky called Macron a "true friend of Ukraine."

"I wish him further success for the sake of the (French) people. I appreciate his support and I am convinced that we are moving together towards new common victories," he wrote in both Ukrainian and French.

Australia

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Macron's victory was a "great expression of liberal democracy in action in uncertain times".

"We wish you and France every success, in particular your leadership in Europe and as an important partner to Australia in the Indo-Pacific," he tweeted.

In November, Morrison accused his French counterpart of lying over a multi-billion-dollar submarine contract that Australia scrapped without warning.

Canada

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he was "looking forward to continuing our work together on the issues that matter most to people in Canada and France - from defending democracy, to fighting climate change, to creating good jobs and economic growth for the middle class".

India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated his "friend" on being re-elected.

"I look forward to continue working together to deepen the India-France Strategic Partnership," Modi wrote.

Italy

Prime Minister Mario Draghi described Macron's victory as "great news for all of Europe".

Spain

"The citizens have chosen a France committed to a free, strong and fair EU. Democracy wins. Europe wins," tweeted socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez. "Congratulations Emmanuel Macron."

Belgium

Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said French voters had made a "strong choice", opting for "certainty and Enlightenment values".

UN bodies

UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi sent his "warm congratulations" and said his organisation would continue to count on Macron's support on the European and world stage "as humanitarian challenges and refugee crises become more serious and complex every day".

World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said he looked forward to "continuing the important partnership" with France "for a healthier, safer, fairer world".

Ireland

Prime Minister Micheal Martin hailed Macron's "principled and dynamic leadership" as "important not only for France, but for Europe".

Switzerland

President Ignazio Cassis said he looked forward to "continuing our good collaboration," stressing the close ties between the two neighbouring countries.

Sweden

Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson sent her "warmest congratulations".

"Let's continue our close cooperation - bilaterally and for a competitive, green and resilient European Union," she tweeted.

Norway

Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store said France had chosen "liberal democracy over the far-right".

Gabon 

President Ali Bongo Ondimba of former French colony Gabon hailed Macron's "brilliant re-election".

"More than a shared past, our two countries have a future to build," he said in online comments.

