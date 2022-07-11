34m ago

World population to hit 8 billion this year, says UN

The world's population is set to reach 8 million in November 2022.
  • The UN estimates that the world's population will reach 8 billion by November.
  • Population growth rates are at their slowest pace since 1950. 
  • There will potentially be 8.5 billion people in the world by 2030 and 9.7 billion by 2050.

The world's population is expected to reach eight billion on 15 November, the UN forecasted on Monday in a report that said India will surpass China as the most populous country on earth in 2023.

That overall population milestone "is a reminder of our shared responsibility to care for our planet and a moment to reflect on where we still fall short of our commitments to one another," Secretary General Antonio Guterres said.

He said: 

This is an occasion to celebrate our diversity, recognise our common humanity, and marvel at advancements in health that have extended lifespans and dramatically reduced maternal and child mortality rates.

The forecast by the UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs said the world's population is growing at its slowest pace since 1950.

It should hit 8.5 billion in 2030 and 9.7 billion in 2050, peaking at around 10.4 billion people in the 2080s before steadying at that level until 2100.

While a net drop in birth rates is observed in several developing countries, more than half of the rise forecasted in the world's population in the coming decades will be concentrated in eight countries, the report said.

These countries are the Democratic Republic of Congo, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Nigeria, Pakistan, the Philippines and Tanzania.

Read more on:
unhealthstatistics
