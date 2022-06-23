23 Jun

add bookmark

PICS | World's largest bacteria discovered in France

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Sampling sites among the mangroves of the French Caribbean archipelago of Guadeloupe, where the giant bacteria Ca Thiomargarita magnifica was found.
Sampling sites among the mangroves of the French Caribbean archipelago of Guadeloupe, where the giant bacteria Ca Thiomargarita magnifica was found.
Photo by Pierre-Yves PASCAL / Lawrence Berkeley Na
  • The world's largest variety of bacteria has been discovered.
  • Scientists say they made the discovery in Guadeloup in France.
  • It is believed to be 5000 times bigger than other bacteria.

You can see it with the naked eye and pick it up with a pair of tweezers - not bad for a single bacteria.

Scientists say they have discovered the world's largest variety in the mangroves of Guadeloupe - and it puts its peers to shame.

At up to two centimetres (three-quarters of an inch), "Thiomargarita magnifica" is not only around 5000 times bigger than most bacteria - it boasts a more complex structure, according to a study published in the journal Science on Thursday.

The discovery "shakes up a lot of knowledge" in microbiology, Olivier Gros, professor of biology at the University of the Antilles and co-author of the study, told AFP.

In his laboratory in the Caribbean island group city of Pointe-a-Pitre, he marvelled at a test tube containing strands that look like white eyelashes.

This handout image released by Lawrence Berkeley N
Scientists say they have discovered the world's largest variety of bacteria in the mangroves of Guadeloupe.

"At first I thought it was anything but a bacterium because something two centimetres (in size) just couldn't be one", he said.

The researcher first spotted the strange filaments in a patch of sulphur-rich mangrove sediment in 2009.

Techniques including electronic microscopy revealed it was a bacterial organism, but there was no guarantee it was a single cell.

'As tall as Mount Everest'

Molecular biologist Silvina Gonzalez-Rizzo, from the same laboratory, found it belonged to the Thiomargarita family, a bacterial genus known to use sulphides to grow. And a researcher in Paris suggested they were indeed dealing with just one cell.

But a first attempt at publication in a scientific journal a few years later was aborted.

READ | David Attenborough throws weight behind Betty's Bay baboon activists

"We were told: 'This is interesting, but we lack the information to believe you'," Gros said, adding that they needed stronger images to provide proof.

Then a young researcher, Jean-Marie Volland, managed to study the bacterium with the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, run by the University of California.

This handout image released by Lawrence Berkeley N
A 3D microscope image of giant bacteria Ca Thiomargarita magnifica.

With financial backing and access to some of the best tools in the field, Volland and his colleagues began building up a picture of the colossal bacteria.

It was clearly enormous by bacterial standards -- scaled up to human proportions, it would be like meeting someone "as tall as Mount Everest", Volland said.

Specialist 3D microscope images finally made it possible to prove that the entire filament was indeed a single cell.

But they also helped Volland make a "completely unexpected" discovery.

Normally, a bacterium's DNA floats freely in the cell. But in the giant species, it is compacted in small structures surrounded by a membrane, he explained.

This DNA compartmentalisation is "normally a feature of human, animal and plant cells, complex organisms... but not bacteria," Volland said.

Future research will have to determine if these characteristics are unique to Thiomargarita magnifica, or if they can be found in other species of bacteria, Gros said.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
francehealthgreen
Lottery
3 bag the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Are you going to keep wearing a mask following the announcement that it is no longer required under law?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No ways, I'm done
42% - 1635 votes
Yes, I still want to be cautious
21% - 799 votes
Only certain circumstances
37% - 1433 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Water-shedding and a desperate bid to avert Day Zero in Eastern Cape drought

18 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Water-shedding and a desperate bid to avert Day Zero in Eastern Cape drought
LISTEN | 'I will not grow old here': Youth Day podcast highlights SA's growing economic inequality

16 Jun

LISTEN | 'I will not grow old here': Youth Day podcast highlights SA's growing economic inequality
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa's farm robbery has him in hot water as political infighting rages on

11 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa's farm robbery has him in hot water as political infighting rages on
PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on mob justice and the gruesome murder of an innocent man

04 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on mob justice and the gruesome murder of an innocent man
PODCAST | The Story: Teen who murdered his mother gets 25 years behind bars

28 May

PODCAST | The Story: Teen who murdered his mother gets 25 years behind bars
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.93
+0.3%
Rand - Pound
19.53
+0.2%
Rand - Euro
16.78
+0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.01
+0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.1%
Gold
1,822.61
0.0%
Silver
20.91
-0.2%
Palladium
1,866.50
+1.2%
Platinum
915.50
+0.7%
Brent Crude
110.05
-1.5%
Top 40
59,019
0.0%
All Share
65,295
0.0%
Resource 10
64,515
0.0%
Industrial 25
74,589
0.0%
Financial 15
15,330
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Cape Town youngsters leave a life of selling drugs to start their own maintenance...

13 Jun

Cape Town youngsters leave a life of selling drugs to start their own maintenance business
WATCH | Disabled bodybuilder from Eastern Cape crowned world champion

06 Jun

WATCH | Disabled bodybuilder from Eastern Cape crowned world champion
Gift of love: Durban man saves wife's life through organ donation

04 Jun

Gift of love: Durban man saves wife's life through organ donation
PICS | Cape Town man raises more than R130K for local SPCA

02 Jun

PICS | Cape Town man raises more than R130K for local SPCA
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22171.3) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo