13m ago

Share

World's oldest near-complete Hebrew Bible sells for $38m

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • The world's oldest Hebrew Bible sold at auction for more than $38 million. 
  • The Codex Sassoon dates back to the late ninth to early tenth century. 
  • The buyer will gift the manuscript to the ANU Museum of Jewish people in Tel Aviv, Israel. 

A Hebrew Bible more than 1 000 years old sold for $38.1 million in New York on Wednesday, setting a record for the most valuable manuscript ever sold at auction.

The Codex Sassoon - which dates to the late ninth to early tenth century - is the earliest, most complete Hebrew Bible ever discovered.

It was sold by Sotheby's following a four-minute bidding battle between two bidders, the auction house said in a statement.

The bible was bought by former US diplomat Alfred Moses on behalf of an American non-profit that will gift it to the ANU Museum of the Jewish People in Tel Aviv, Israel, Sotheby's said.

"The Hebrew Bible is the most influential book in history and constitutes the bedrock of Western civilization. I rejoice in knowing that it belongs to the Jewish People," said Moses, a US ambassador under president Bill Clinton.

The sale surpassed the $30.8 million paid for Leonardo da Vinci's Codex Leicester manuscript in 1994 as the most expensive hand-written document ever sold at auction.

READ | Coronation tiara crowns Geneva jewels auction

The most expensive historical document remains one of the first prints of the US Constitution, which Sotheby's sold for $43 million in November 2021.

The Codex Sassoon is one of only two codices, or manuscripts, containing all 24 books of the Hebrew Bible to have survived into the modern era.

Want to discuss hotly debated topics with someone from across the world? Sign up for our global dialogue programme and get matched for a conversation

It is substantially more complete than the Aleppo Codex and older than the Leningrad Codex, two other famous early Hebrew Bibles, Sotheby's said.

The manuscript bridges the Dead Sea Scrolls - which date back as early as the third century BC - and today's modernly accepted form of the Hebrew Bible.

ALSO READ | $200 million raised by controversial sale of jewels with Nazi links

It is named for previous owner David Solomon Sassoon (1880-1942) who assembled the most significant private collection of ancient Jewish texts in the world.

The document was auctioned for the first time in more than 30 years and had a pre-sale estimate of between $30 million and $50 million.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
israelnew yorkauctionhebrew bible
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Should SA government take a hard line on the consumption of Prime Hydration in schools?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No, let’s avoid becoming a nanny state
50% - 1188 votes
Yes, the pupils are getting out of hand
50% - 1191 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Tighten your budgets: Eskom's power stations could cost you more

17 May

LISTEN | Tighten your budgets: Eskom's power stations could cost you more
LISTEN | Literacy rates at all-time low, Eskom's power stations could cost you more

17 May

LISTEN | Literacy rates at all-time low, Eskom's power stations could cost you more
PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: He wants sex, you don’t. Here’s why and how to cope

17 May

PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: He wants sex, you don’t. Here’s why and how to cope
LISTEN | And the Oscar for worst performance goes to... Mabuyane: Inside the premier's sham degree

15 May

LISTEN | And the Oscar for worst performance goes to... Mabuyane: Inside the premier's sham degree
LISTEN | #LadyRussiaGate: That Russian ship, a diplomatic furore and what it all means for SA

15 May

LISTEN | #LadyRussiaGate: That Russian ship, a diplomatic furore and what it all means for SA
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
Listen
Rand - Dollar
19.45
-1.0%
Rand - Pound
24.18
-0.5%
Rand - Euro
21.03
-0.8%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.90
-0.5%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.9%
Platinum
1,059.64
-0.5%
Palladium
1,470.67
-0.2%
Gold
1,976.76
-0.3%
Silver
23.50
-1.1%
Brent Crude
76.96
+2.7%
Top 40
73,151
-0.1%
All Share
78,345
-0.1%
Resource 10
69,299
-0.3%
Industrial 25
109,455
+0.1%
Financial 15
14,684
-0.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Karate couple reach 8th Dan together in world first

17 May

Karate couple reach 8th Dan together in world first
'Where to next?': 83-year-old granny tackles Machu Picchu mere months after brain...

17 May

'Where to next?': 83-year-old granny tackles Machu Picchu mere months after brain surgery
WATCH | Cape Town's latest social housing development welcomes tenants

15 May

WATCH | Cape Town's latest social housing development welcomes tenants
WATCH | Hermanus pupils give stranded paraglider a safe landing with high jump...

12 May

WATCH | Hermanus pupils give stranded paraglider a safe landing with high jump mattresses
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Big year for content as Adspace24's studio wins global award

16 May

Big year for content as Adspace24's studio wins global award
Franschhoek Literary Festival 2023 to host local and international authors

10 May

Franschhoek Literary Festival 2023 to host local and international authors
You have options: Get a second offer when selling or buying your car

10 May

You have options: Get a second offer when selling or buying your car
Democratising the English Premier League for all South Africans

09 May

Democratising the English Premier League for all South Africans
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23136.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo