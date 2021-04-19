1h ago

add bookmark

Worshippers wounded in Albania mosque knife attack

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
(iStock)
(iStock)

A knife-wielding man attacked worshippers at a mosque in Albania's capital Tirana on Monday, police said, wounding five people.

It is believed to be the first such incident inside a place of worship in Albania, a country where more than half the people identify as Muslim.

The victims had been taken to hospital but none was thought to have received life-threatening injuries, the police added.

A 34-year-old suspect was arrested but the motive behind the attack, which took place at around 12:30, was unclear.

"I hope that it is not a terrorist act but the act of an unstable person," the mosque's imam Ahmet Kalaja told local media.

Local reports said the attacker stabbed and injured a waiter at a nearby pizza restaurant before rushing into the mosque, but the police have not yet confirmed that detail.

Widespread religious practice only returned to Albania in the 1990s, after being banned for more than four decades by the country's former communist rulers.

Albania is generally regarded as a bastion of religious tolerance, where communities share each other's feast days and interfaith marriages are common.

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
albania
Lottery
1 Daily Lotto player bags R407k!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
As a child or as an adult, have you ever been a victim of bullying?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, at school
55% - 2048 votes
Yes, at work
17% - 630 votes
No, I've never experienced this
28% - 1042 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
USD/ZAR
14.25
(-0.6)
GBP/ZAR
19.93
(+0.6)
EUR/ZAR
17.15
(-0.0)
AUD/ZAR
11.05
(-0.2)
JPY/ZAR
0.13
(+0.1)
Gold
1,771.10
(-0.3)
Silver
25.81
(-0.6)
Platinum
1,208.14
(+0.4)
Brent Crude
66.77
(-0.3)
Palladium
2,820.60
(+1.4)
All Share
68,094
(-0.9)
Top 40
62,326
(-0.9)
Financial 15
12,417
(-0.2)
Industrial 25
88,303
(-1.2)
Resource 10
69,786
(-0.8)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Wheels of change: Langa bicycle hub hopes to start cycling revolution

16 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Wheels of change: Langa bicycle hub hopes to start cycling revolution
FEEL GOOD | Rays of hope: Joburg NGO empowers teen moms through skills...

15 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Rays of hope: Joburg NGO empowers teen moms through skills development, mentorship
FEEL GOOD | NPOs collaborate to launch SA's first-ever sanitary pad vending machine

14 Apr

FEEL GOOD | NPOs collaborate to launch SA's first-ever sanitary pad vending machine
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21089.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo