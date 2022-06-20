8m ago

add bookmark

'Wrong mix of people' says police as boy killed, three wounded in Washington concert shooting

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • A teen was shot dead at a "Moechella" concert.
  • Police seized two illegal firearms before the shooting.
  • More than 20 000 people have died from firearm violence in the US since the start of the year.

A 15-year-old boy was killed and three other people, including a police officer, were wounded in a shooting after a concert in Washington Sunday night, the local police chief said.

READ | Four people dead as gunmen open fire inside Cape Town shop

The shooting was preceded by two other incidents which caused panic at the unpermitted "Moechella" concert celebrating Juneteenth, with several people injured while running away, DC police chief Robert Contee told reporters.

READ | Morning of horror: The Texas shooter's path

Police then shut down the sidewalk concert on safety grounds but shortly afterward, despite a heavy police presence, the shooting occurred nearby in which the boy was killed, Contee said.

He said:

Unfortunately things like this can happen when you have the wrong mix of people, or people who introduce firearms into a situation.

The officer and two other wounded people were recovering in hospital, he added.

There was no exchange of fire and the gun used had not been recovered, Contee said.

Thousands of gun control advocates join the 'March
Thousands of gun control advocates join the 'March for Our Lives' as they protest against gun violence during a rally on the National Mall in Washington, DC.

It was not clear if the teenager was targeted, but before the incident police had seized two illegal firearms nearby and were chasing another individual with an illegal firearm, the police chief said.

"There's a theme that you see here: illegal firearms in the hands of people who should not have them make events like this unsafe for people who just want to enjoy the beautiful weather, who want to enjoy Father's Day, who want to enjoy our city. This is unacceptable," he said.

Contee added:

When you have large gatherings in a dense area, all it takes is one person introducing a gun to the situation that makes it deadly. In this case, unfortunately, a 15-year-old lost his life.

The US is in the midst of a particularly gruesome chapter in its epidemic of gun violence. 

The most fatal incident in this stretch was a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas that left 19 children and two teachers dead on 24 May.

Since the start of the year more than 20 000 people have died from firearm violence in the US, according to an NGO called the Gun Violence Archive. 

This includes deaths by suicide.


We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
usus shootings
Lottery
3 bag the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Should SA expend resources in extraditing Guptas to account for state capture crimes?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, justice must be served
59% - 8682 votes
No, deal with crooks here first
6% - 958 votes
Who cares, nothing will come of it
35% - 5119 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Water-shedding and a desperate bid to avert Day Zero in Eastern Cape drought

18 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Water-shedding and a desperate bid to avert Day Zero in Eastern Cape drought
LISTEN | 'I will not grow old here': Youth Day podcast highlights SA's growing economic inequality

16 Jun

LISTEN | 'I will not grow old here': Youth Day podcast highlights SA's growing economic inequality
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa's farm robbery has him in hot water as political infighting rages on

11 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa's farm robbery has him in hot water as political infighting rages on
PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on mob justice and the gruesome murder of an innocent man

04 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on mob justice and the gruesome murder of an innocent man
PODCAST | The Story: Teen who murdered his mother gets 25 years behind bars

28 May

PODCAST | The Story: Teen who murdered his mother gets 25 years behind bars
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.03
+0.1%
Rand - Pound
19.66
-0.5%
Rand - Euro
16.86
-0.5%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.19
-1.0%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.1%
Gold
1,839.99
+0.0%
Silver
21.65
-0.1%
Palladium
1,828.72
+0.6%
Platinum
945.00
+1.0%
Brent Crude
113.12
-5.9%
Top 40
60,298
+2.1%
All Share
66,611
+1.9%
Resource 10
68,969
+2.2%
Industrial 25
74,400
+1.5%
Financial 15
15,438
+2.8%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Cape Town youngsters leave a life of selling drugs to start their own maintenance...

13 Jun

Cape Town youngsters leave a life of selling drugs to start their own maintenance business
WATCH | Disabled bodybuilder from Eastern Cape crowned world champion

06 Jun

WATCH | Disabled bodybuilder from Eastern Cape crowned world champion
Gift of love: Durban man saves wife's life through organ donation

04 Jun

Gift of love: Durban man saves wife's life through organ donation
PICS | Cape Town man raises more than R130K for local SPCA

02 Jun

PICS | Cape Town man raises more than R130K for local SPCA
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22157.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo