7m ago

add bookmark

Xmas, lies and videotape: is it curtains for UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson?

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is under intense pressure after a series of scandals.
  • There is mounting public anger at reports his staff broke coronavirus rules last year by holding a video party after a video leaked.
  • his overall popularity has plunged to an all-time low in other polls.

At the British general election in December 2019, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson campaigned on a pledge to "Get Brexit Done" -- and won by a landslide.

But just two years on, Johnson's once seemingly unassailable position is looking shaky after a series of scandals have left his credibility in tatters.

In opinion polls and even among members of his ruling Conservative party, there is open talk that he should quit -- or be forced out by an internal vote of no confidence.

"So far he's been Teflon. Virtually nothing has touched him," Robin Pettitt, a specialist in British politics, told AFP.

But he said a succession of scandals and sleaze allegations "adds up over time".

"There's been so many of them that eventually it's going to overflow," he added.

There has been mounting public anger at reports that Johnson's staff broke coronavirus rules last year by holding a Christmas party in Downing Street at a time when the public were told to cancel their festive plans.

Johnson's repeated denials of wrongdoing, however, have failed to convince, after video footage emerged of his staff apparently joking that they knew it was a breach.

The situation is "blatant", said Pettitt. "It's so obviously wrong for the makers of the rules to be breaking them, especially at Christmas."

Slump

With his mop of unruly blond hair and ill-fitting suits, Johnson has long played up to his image as an unconventional politician. But it has been effective.

His simple Brexit pitch won over voters in the heartlands of the main opposition Labour party in northern England, giving him a whopping 80-seat majority in parliament.

Even after a much-criticised start -- and a still staggeringly high Covid death toll and infection rate -- he has enjoyed a bounce from a successful vaccination campaign.

But his characteristic bluster does not seem to be enough this time.

A YouGov poll for The Times on Friday suggested 68 percent of respondents believed he was lying when he denied the rules were broken.

And his overall popularity has plunged to an all-time low in other polls, showing Labour in a rare lead.

Political scientist Steven Fielding said that, with the new Omicron strain threatening Britain, Brexit not as "done" as he claims and the economy stumbling, Johnson is not in a good place.

"At this very moment, this is when people look at Boris Johnson and think, 'you're a liar, you're not telling the truth' -- just when he needs to be seen as a leader, someone that we can trust, someone who is dealing with things in our interests," said Fielding, from the University of Nottingham.

Johnson, 57, who has just become a father for the seventh time, has long been accused of bending the truth.

As a fledgling journalist, he was sacked from The Times for making up a quote. He went on to peddle "euromyths" as Brussels correspondent for the Daily Telegraph.

But if the public were prepared to overlook his bumbling eccentricities, they may be less forgiving of claims of dodgy dealing and cronyism.

An inquiry this week fined Johnson's Tory party for failing to declare who paid for the lavish refurbishment of his Downing Street flat -- a scandal dubbed "cash for curtains".

He has also been condemned for trying to change parliament's disciplinary procedure after Tory MP Owen Paterson was caught lobbying ministers illegally and quit.

'Ruthless'

According to Pettitt, Johnson's supporters have tolerated his style as long as he has delivered.

But he warned: "If he starts to look like he's not a winner, then they'll fall out of love with him very quickly."

A key test of that comes next Thursday, at a by-election in Paterson's old North Shropshire constituency in central England.

A loss in the Tory safe seat plus a sizeable rebellion from his own MPs against the government's new Covid restrictions could see the calls for Johnson to go get even louder.

Even one of Johnson's staunchest media allies, the Telegraph, allowed Labour leader Keir Starmer to use its pages to say he was "unfit for office".

Experts -- and bookies -- are predicting a leadership challenge in the weeks or months to come.

"The Conservative party have always been very ruthless when it comes to getting rid of leaders that were not working," said Pettitt.

There is no shortage of candidates: finance minister Rishi Sunak and Foreign Secretary Liz Truss are popular with grassroots.

But Fielding said: "The problem is who replaces him (who) can... replicate the appeal that he had for those former Labour voters."

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
boris john­sonukcoronavirus
Lottery
3 bag the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
New Zealand's tobacco ban to 'make sure young people' never start smoking is:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Genius! And long overdue
30% - 685 votes
Unlikely to work, but an interesting idea
40% - 906 votes
A terrible idea, taking away freedom to choose
29% - 659 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
My Only Story | 'Back to normal?' How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

5h ago

My Only Story | 'Back to normal?' How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide

22 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.00
-0.1%
Rand - Pound
21.22
-0.4%
Rand - Euro
18.11
-0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.48
-0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.2%
Gold
1,782.96
+0.4%
Silver
22.17
+1.0%
Palladium
1,755.50
-3.2%
Platinum
943.00
+0.4%
Brent Crude
74.42
-1.9%
Top 40
65,390
-0.6%
All Share
71,686
-0.7%
Resource 10
67,951
-0.4%
Industrial 25
95,032
-0.5%
Financial 15
14,113
-1.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | From overalls to the runway - engineer follows his dream into the...

30 Nov

FEEL GOOD | From overalls to the runway - engineer follows his dream into the fashion world
WATCH | Sarmiethon challenge: Cape Town NGO makes 50 000 sandwiches in 8 hours

26 Nov

WATCH | Sarmiethon challenge: Cape Town NGO makes 50 000 sandwiches in 8 hours
WATCH | Local self-taught watchmaker brings the past to the present with his designs

25 Nov

WATCH | Local self-taught watchmaker brings the past to the present with his designs
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (2.0.21343.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo