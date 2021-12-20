37m ago

add bookmark

Yemeni separated conjoined twins return home from Jordan: UN agency

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A handout picture released on December 2, 2021 by the United Nations children's agency UNICEF shows conjoined twins Mohamed and Ahmed shortly after arriving at the Yemeni capital Sanaa. Conjoined twin Yemeni boys, who were successfully separated in surgery in Jordan, have returned to the capital Sanaa, the UN children's agency said today.
A handout picture released on December 2, 2021 by the United Nations children's agency UNICEF shows conjoined twins Mohamed and Ahmed shortly after arriving at the Yemeni capital Sanaa. Conjoined twin Yemeni boys, who were successfully separated in surgery in Jordan, have returned to the capital Sanaa, the UN children's agency said today.
Fuad MOOHIALDIN / UNICEF / AFP
  • Ahmed and Mohammed were born on December 16 last year, joined at the chest and abdomen.
  • The twins were separated in Jordan in a nearly eight-hour operation. 
  • Yemen has been torn by war since 2014.

Conjoined twin boys from war-torn Yemen who were successfully separated in surgery in Jordan returned to the capital Sanaa this month, the UN children's agency said on Monday.

Ahmed and Mohammed were born on December 16 last year, joined at the chest and abdomen, in Sanaa, the country's rebel-held capital, UNICEF said.

They were transported to Jordan after urgent calls for their medical evacuation and surgery.

The twins were separated in July at Amman's Speciality Hospital in a nearly eight-hour operation involving 25 surgeons and technical advisers. The twins were seven months old at the time.

Their father, Yasser Albukhaity, was all smiles upon returning to Sanaa on a United Nations medical flight.

"I can't express my feelings," he said, according to the statement, while the agency released pictures of the flight dated December 2.

"There was a feeling of fear at the beginning, but we had great faith in Allah and in the medical team. Thank God the surgery was a big success."

He said: 

I wish for them to be educated like other children, to finish their higher studies, and to be of great benefit for their country in the future.

Yemen has been torn by war since 2014, when the Iran-backed Huthi rebels seized Sanaa from the government, which is supported by a Saudi-led military coalition.

The conflict, which the UN calls the world's worst humanitarian crisis, has devastated health services in the country.

A UN Development Programme report last month said the war will have claimed 377 000 lives by the end of the year through both direct and indirect impacts.

More than 80 percent of the population of around 30 million require humanitarian assistance.

"This is a welcome happy ending story of one family, but millions of children in Yemen continue to suffer in silence," said Philippe Duamelle, UNICEF's Yemen representative, in a statement.

"In Yemen, today more than ever, children need our support to realise their fundamental rights to health, nutrition, education, protection, as well as water, sanitation and hygiene."

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
yemenconjoined twins
Lottery
Super Saturday for 2 Daily Lotto players!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
What did you think of FIA race director Michael Masi's decisions which affected the race result on Sunday?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It's left a bitter taste for the sport
21% - 2093 votes
He did the right thing, we saw real racing
53% - 5179 votes
No surprise, FIA has been inconsistent all year
26% - 2556 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide

22 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.74
+1.1%
Rand - Pound
20.81
+1.2%
Rand - Euro
17.79
+0.5%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.21
+1.0%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+0.7%
Gold
1,795.08
-0.2%
Silver
22.28
-0.4%
Palladium
1,727.50
-3.2%
Platinum
929.50
-0.9%
Brent Crude
73.52
-2.0%
Top 40
63,653
-1.6%
All Share
70,088
-1.6%
Resource 10
66,629
-2.7%
Industrial 25
91,285
-0.6%
Financial 15
14,109
-2.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
KZN woman graduates with a bachelor's degree at the same university she cleans

14 Dec

KZN woman graduates with a bachelor's degree at the same university she cleans
WATCH | 'Being brown is lovable!' Mom makes dolls to promote diversity in toy...

16 Dec

WATCH | 'Being brown is lovable!' Mom makes dolls to promote diversity in toy industry
FEEL GOOD | Activist cycles from Joburg to Cape Town to raise funds for girl...

15 Dec

FEEL GOOD | Activist cycles from Joburg to Cape Town to raise funds for girl fighting cancer
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (2.0.21343.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo