39m ago

add bookmark

'You have to learn not to get caught' - damning text Jennifer Crumbley sent school shooter son

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • James and Jennifer Crumbley ignored their son's calls for help, a court heard.
  • Ethan Crumbley killed four people at his Michigan school.
  • James and Jennifer have been charged with manslaughter.

The parents of a teenager who shot dead four people at a high school in Michigan had ignored the boy's psychiatric problems and his calls for help, witnesses told a US court on Tuesday.

Ethan Crumbley, 15, killed four people and injured six more at his school in Oxford, north of Detroit, on 30 November, using a gun his parents had bought him days earlier.

WATCH | Accused Michigan school shooter Ethan Crumbley appears in court, will stay in adult jail

After trying to flee, parents James and Jennifer Crumbley, aged 45 and 43, were charged with manslaughter, a charge very rarely used in such cases.

On Tuesday, they appeared handcuffed and with their legs shackled, before a Michigan judge who will decide if there is enough evidence to send them to trial.

Prosecutors called a series of witnesses to the stand who gradually painted a damning picture of the couple, showing how they appeared to have been wilfully blind to the many warning signals from their son.

'My paranoia'

An investigator presented text messages sent by Ethan Crumbley to his mother more than seven months before the tragedy, in which he said he heard noises, saw "demons" and evoked his "paranoia".

"Can you get home now?" he texted his mother one evening when he was in the family home alone. "There is someone at home I think" before adding: "Maybe it's just my paranoia."

Analysis of Jennifer Crumbley's phone showed she didn't answer until the next morning.

During that time, "she was horse-riding," Detective Edward Wagrowski said, showing selfie photos she had taken at the time.

To those around her, she spoke "every day" about riding, but very rarely about her son, limiting herself to evoking a "lonely" child, affected by the death of his dog and the departure of his only friend, according to former colleagues and the owner of the stable where her horses were kept.

The day before the shooting, the school called her because Ethan had being searching online on his cellphone for information about ammunition during class.

She texted him: 

lol I am not mad, you have to learn not to get caught.

The next day, the parents were summoned to the school after their son scribbled "my life is useless" and "blood everywhere", and drew a gun and a bloody body on the paper of his math quiz.

Jennifer Crumbley had shared a photo of the paper with her department head and with her riding instructor, saying she was just having "a shitty day".

But the couple left Ethan in school so they could go back to work. The teenager then took a gun out of his backpack and fired around 30 times indiscriminately.

The hearing will resume on 23 February.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Lottery
3 bag the jackpot in the Daily Lotto!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Will you keep your DStv subscription with the price hike?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No, it's too expensive
41% - 1174 votes
Yes, but only for sport
17% - 486 votes
I don't have DStv and prefer pay for streaming services
43% - 1232 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.36
-0.1%
Rand - Pound
20.84
-0.2%
Rand - Euro
17.55
-0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.00
-0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.2%
Gold
1,827.53
+0.1%
Silver
23.21
+0.1%
Palladium
2,254.77
+0.3%
Platinum
1,038.00
+0.3%
Brent Crude
90.78
-2.1%
Top 40
69,919
+0.6%
All Share
76,429
+0.4%
Resource 10
77,488
-0.4%
Industrial 25
94,897
+1.8%
Financial 15
15,702
-0.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town hero praised for saving man in rip currents off Clifton beach

07 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town hero praised for saving man in rip currents off Clifton beach
Tygerberg mountain bikers donate R80 000 to local schools

31 Jan

Tygerberg mountain bikers donate R80 000 to local schools
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | To keep a 10-year promise, Joburg woman plans to run 295km to fund...

27 Jan

FEEL GOOD | To keep a 10-year promise, Joburg woman plans to run 295km to fund Nellie's matric
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22018.19) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo