1h ago

add bookmark

Young and restless: Protest parallels in Thailand and Hong Kong

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Hong Kong and Thailand have both seen their streets filled with protesters daring to take on an entrenched political elite.
  • Voranai Vanijaka, a political analyst at Bangkok's Thammasat University, said tech-savvy youths in both territories have "shared cultural values".
  • Here are five similarities between the movements pushing to discuss once-taboo subjects.

Hong Kong and Thailand have both seen their streets filled with protesters daring to take on an entrenched political elite, and to discuss once-taboo subjects in their push for greater freedoms.

Voranai Vanijaka, a political analyst at Bangkok's Thammasat University, said tech-savvy youths in both territories have "shared cultural values".

"(It's) the love for freedom and the courage to fight for change," he told AFP.

Here are five similarities.

Taking on powerful targets 

Both movements are primarily motivated by inequality and democracy, but in pushing for a greater say in how their fates are forged they are taking on formidable foes resistant to change.

For Hong Kong, it is the Chinese Communist Party, which crushes dissent on the mainland and has increased control over the restless semi-autonomous city.

Beijing has rejected calls for greater democracy and police accountability, and has since blanketed the finance hub in a national security law that has, for the meantime, snuffed out mass dissent.

In Thailand, it is the monarchy - backed by the powerful, coup-prone military - that sits at the apex of the political pyramid.

For now, it is unclear how the palace will react to the Thai protests, but in previous periods of turbulence it has played a pivotal role in deciding the outcome.

Rule of law or rule by law?

The way authorities use the law have been key catalysts.

The initial spark in Hong Kong was an eventually aborted attempt to allow extraditions to the authoritarian mainland's party-controlled courts.

The protest movement then morphed into a wider push for universal suffrage and opposition to Beijing's rule.

In Thailand, the kingdom's draconian lese majeste law -- which shields the monarchy from criticism -- has been a crucial component of calls for reform, as well as prosecutions under broadly-worded sedition and cybercrime laws.

Multiple critics of the Thai monarchy have also disappeared, with Human Rights Watch recording at least nine cases involving activists overseas.

The current round of protests came after activist Wanchalearm Satsaksit was allegedly kidnapped in Cambodia in June. He hasn't been seen since.

Youth-led

Youngsters are at the heart of calls for reform.

Hong Kong's huge rallies represented a broad swathe of society, from students to lawyers, bus drivers, civil servants and teachers.

But the frontline activists - and those embracing increasingly violent tactics - were overwhelmingly young. Many face prosecution and years in jail.

Some of Hong Kong's most visible activists, such as Joshua Wong and Agnes Chow, were teenagers when they first got involved in politics.

Thailand's protest leaders - most of whom have been arrested in the last week -- are in their early twenties and are similarly more willing to embrace confrontational tactics than older generations.

Taboos shattered 

Taboo topics have been thrust centre stage.

In Hong Kong, young activists were far more willing to embrace the idea of autonomy and even outright independence from China -- a concept that remains a red line for Beijing.

As the protests dragged and authorities refused major concessions, chants and flags declaring "Liberate Hong Kong, revolution of our times" became commonplace.

In Thailand, even talking about the concept of reforming the monarchy is enough to land someone in jail.

But people have begun to lose that fear.

Young activists have given speeches for the lese majeste law to be abolished and called for the king's huge personal wealth - estimated to be some $60 billion - to have a clear division of assets between public and personal.

Protest tactics

Thai protesters donned hard hats, goggles, gas masks and umbrellas against water cannon over the weekend in images that could have come straight out of Hong Kong last year.

Young activists in both places have also swapped tactics online and offered messages of support.

Both movements are using encrypted social messaging platforms to mobilise, and have opted for flashmob rallies - especially since authorities arrested key leaders.

Hand symbols have also taken centre stage.

In Hong Kong, a rasied palm symbolises the "Five demands, not one less" slogan.

The Thais meanwhile have embraced a three-finger salute from the dystopian movie "The Hunger Games".

Analyst Voranai said Thai protesters are currently "much less radical than their Hong Kong counterparts".

"But at the core, it's the same: freedom."

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Thai democracy protesters defy ban for fourth day
Thai protesters vow new demonstration despite crackdown
'We call on China to respect human rights' - nearly 40 nations demand China recognise Uighur rights
Read more on:
hong kongchinathailand
Lottery
1 person scoops the Daily Lotto prize
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Who do you think is going to win the 2020 US election?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Biden is going to take it
46% - 4573 votes
It's four more years for Trump
54% - 5433 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival

15 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape

05 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape
PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture

04 Oct 2020

PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road

28 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road
PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN

26 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN
PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?

20 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.48
(+0.12)
ZAR/GBP
21.41
(-0.33)
ZAR/EUR
19.41
(-0.35)
ZAR/AUD
11.70
(+0.13)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.15)
Gold
1905.83
(+0.29)
Silver
24.52
(+1.41)
Platinum
862.00
(-0.06)
Brent Crude
43.06
(0.00)
Palladium
2343.50
(+0.98)
All Share
55138.40
(+0.17)
Top 40
50749.79
(+0.10)
Financial 15
9956.22
(+2.88)
Industrial 25
74885.15
(-0.45)
Resource 10
54046.62
(-0.23)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op

17 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Man who lost job during lockdown turns to funny placards to raise funds

08 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Man who lost job during lockdown turns to funny placards to raise funds
FEEL GOOD | WATCH: Woman starts baking business after surviving Covid-19 and...

07 Oct

FEEL GOOD | WATCH: Woman starts baking business after surviving Covid-19 and losing her job
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20287.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo