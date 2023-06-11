1h ago

Share

'You're dealing with crazy lunatics,' Trump tells supporters after explosive indictment

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Donald Trump rallied against felony charges on mishandling classified material.
  • Trump rallied in Georgia and North Carolina.
  • He is running for a second term as US president.

Donald Trump on Saturday railed against the "corrupt" US justice system, lashing out a day after federal prosecutors indicted him on multiple felony charges in an explosive development in the 2024 presidential election race.

The 37 counts of the indictment - released on Friday and focused on his alleged mishandling of classified materials - set the former president up for a far more severe legal reckoning than the charges of personal, political and commercial misconduct he has largely ridden out in the past.

And it also sets the stage for a White House race like no other before it, with US President Joe Biden's Department of Justice pursuing the prosecution of the clear front-runner for the Republican nomination.

READ | Trump rejects 2020 defeat, defamation conviction and Biden asks: 'Do you want four more years of that?'

Trump appeared before two state Republican conventions - first in Georgia and then North Carolina - and railed against what he called an unfair legal attack on him.

Trump said in his Greensboro, North Carolina appearance:

You're dealing with crazy lunatics.

"The baseless indictment of me by the Biden administration's weaponised department of injustice will go down as among the most horrific abuses of power in the history of our country," he said.

Earlier in the day in Columbus, Georgia, Trump told the crowd he was being pursued in court because he was running for a second term in the White House.

"That's why they're doing it, if I wasn't, there would be no witch hunt, there would be no indictment," he told supporters.

The two events came just days before Trump is due to appear in federal court in Miami to answer the explosive charges he put US national security "at risk" by wilfully retaining classified defence information, conspiring to obstruct justice, corruptly concealing documents, and making false statements.

The charges, brought by Justice Department Special Counsel Jack Smith, carry up to 20 years in prison each.

Trump has already responded to the indictment with a string of posts on his Truth Social platform and a video statement, calling Smith "deranged" and a "Trump hater" and framing the prosecution as election interference orchestrated by Biden and his campaign.

He said:

They come after me because now we're leading in the polls again by a lot against Biden.

So far, the response of many Republicans - including some of Trump's party nomination rivals - has been to rally behind the former president and amplify his sense of outrage.

The Speaker of the House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy, who has had a rollercoaster relationship with Trump, said the indictment marked a "dark day" for the US.

"I, and every American who believes in the rule of law, stand with President Trump," McCarthy said.

And Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, seen as Trump's most viable challenger for the Republican nomination, echoed the claims of a "weaponised" Justice Department.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
donald trumpus
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What should be done with the inquiry findings into SA's alleged arms shipment to Russia?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Make them public. No transparency, no trust.
90% - 1310 votes
Keep them classified for the sake of the ZAR
6% - 82 votes
I don't know, but politicians must stay out of it
5% - 68 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Unpacking Zuma's failed private prosecution bid against Downer, Maughan

07 Jun

LISTEN | Unpacking Zuma's failed private prosecution bid against Downer, Maughan
LISTEN | Amending the Employment Equity Act: A step in right direction or recipe for disaster?

07 Jun

LISTEN | Amending the Employment Equity Act: A step in right direction or recipe for disaster?
LISTEN | Fraud and forgery: How phoney tender vultures duped Tembisa Hospital

30 May

LISTEN | Fraud and forgery: How phoney tender vultures duped Tembisa Hospital
LISTEN | On The Record: Kingmakers, city hauls and political pacts

25 May

LISTEN | On The Record: Kingmakers, city hauls and political pacts
LISTEN | Loose lips sink ships: KWV CEO exits amid Real Housewives furore

19 May

LISTEN | Loose lips sink ships: KWV CEO exits amid Real Housewives furore
LISTEN | And the Oscar for worst performance goes to... Mabuyane: Inside the premier's sham degree

15 May

LISTEN | And the Oscar for worst performance goes to... Mabuyane: Inside the premier's sham degree
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.71
+0.7%
Rand - Pound
23.52
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
20.15
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.61
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.0%
Platinum
1,008.54
0.0%
Palladium
1,323.40
0.0%
Gold
1,961.00
0.0%
Silver
24.29
0.0%
Brent Crude
74.79
-1.6%
Top 40
71,602
-0.1%
All Share
76,936
-0.1%
Resource 10
68,393
-1.2%
Industrial 25
102,984
-0.4%
Financial 15
15,877
+2.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Pietermaritzburg man will run 7th Comrades barefoot to raise R250 000 for homeless...

10 Jun

Pietermaritzburg man will run 7th Comrades barefoot to raise R250 000 for homeless shelter
WATCH | Dancing, singing SA firefighters a hot hit in Canada

09 Jun

WATCH | Dancing, singing SA firefighters a hot hit in Canada
WATCH | Free State game reserve welcomes three cheetah cubs

08 Jun

WATCH | Free State game reserve welcomes three cheetah cubs
FEEL GOOD | Four men in a tuk-tuk: The ultimate road trip to raise funds for...

04 Jun

FEEL GOOD | Four men in a tuk-tuk: The ultimate road trip to raise funds for wildlife rangers
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Another global advertising awards win for the Adspace Studio

01 Jun

Another global advertising awards win for the Adspace Studio
Discover the bold leadership style of Nedbank’s Buli Ndlovu

30 May

Discover the bold leadership style of Nedbank’s Buli Ndlovu
When it’s time to retire, will you be ready?

29 May

When it’s time to retire, will you be ready?
5 ways to battle the rising costs of education in SA

26 May

5 ways to battle the rising costs of education in SA
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23136.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo