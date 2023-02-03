45m ago

add bookmark

'You've just got to keep at it': Biden urges black leaders on police reform efforts

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Tyre Nichols died after being beaten by US police.
  • US President Joe Biden urged the Congressional Black Caucus to propose police reforms.
  • Senate Republicans  blocked the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act.

US President Joe Biden on Thursday said he hopes the death of Tyre Nichols after a police beating will spur Congress to enact police reforms, urging black lawmakers to "keep at it."

The Oval Office meeting between Biden and members of the Congressional Black Caucus took place a day after the funeral of Nichols, a black man who died in Memphis on 10 January, three days after being brutally beaten by police during a traffic stop.

"My hope is, this dark memory spurs some action that we've all been fighting for," Biden said.

READ | 'We need to take some action': Tears, anger as US police beating victim Tyre Nichols is buried

After the meeting, Representative Steven Horsford, the Congressional Black Caucus chair, said the death of Nichols was only the latest reminder of the problem of police brutality.

"Yesterday it may have been Tyre Nichols but sadly this incident, these incidents, could happen to anyone," he told reporters.

Biden's Democrats tried to pass a wide-ranging set of reforms, known as the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, but ran into Republican opposition in the Senate in 2020.

A screen is seen at the entrance of Mississippi Bo
A screen is seen at the entrance of Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church displays the celebration of life for Tyre Nichols in Memphis, Tennessee.

Named for Floyd, another black man who died after a police arrest, it would have banned dangerous chokeholds during arrests, among other measures, and would weaken the legal protections that shield police from civil lawsuits.

Biden said:

You've just got to keep at it.

He underlined that he had forced some "significant changes" by presidential order - although his powers are extremely limited in changing rules for police. 

One of his orders banned chokeholds by federal agents.

Biden is under pressure from black political leaders to make the issue an important part of his State of the Union speech next Tuesday, delivered before a joint session of Congress and a huge TV audience.

"It did come up," Horsford said, stressing the high profile of the occasion and saying Biden would be "uniquely able to convey" the human aspect of the suffering in his speech.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
usblm
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What are your thoughts on the possibility of having permanent Stage 2 or 3 load shedding?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
I'll take that over constant schedule changes
13% - 1321 votes
Why are we normalising Eskom’s mess?
72% - 7406 votes
I've already found alternative ways of powering my home/business
15% - 1540 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients

02 Feb

LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria
PODCAST | The Story: Climate change, tavern deaths and a serial arsonist - a look back at 2022

30 Dec 2022

PODCAST | The Story: Climate change, tavern deaths and a serial arsonist - a look back at 2022
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.17
-0.5%
Rand - Pound
20.94
-0.2%
Rand - Euro
18.72
-0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.10
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.5%
Platinum
1,022.94
-0.2%
Palladium
1,683.39
+0.8%
Gold
1,912.51
-0.0%
Silver
23.36
-0.5%
Brent Crude
82.17
-0.8%
Top 40
73,505
-0.2%
All Share
79,660
-0.2%
Resource 10
74,352
-0.5%
Industrial 25
102,602
-0.0%
Financial 15
16,526
-0.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
JMPD officer helps woman give birth on side of the road on first day in...

02 Feb

JMPD officer helps woman give birth on side of the road on first day in higher-ranking post
Teachers adopt little boy who's had multiple amputations: 'It's been the most...

31 Jan

Teachers adopt little boy who's had multiple amputations: 'It's been the most incredible journey'
Public park in Brackenfell transformed into community vegetable garden

01 Feb

Public park in Brackenfell transformed into community vegetable garden
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep 2022

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH | What unnecessary expense is holding you back from going on that dream...

26 Jan

WATCH | What unnecessary expense is holding you back from going on that dream holiday?
WATCH | Ahead of the Curve: Banking and e-Commerce in a digital world

26 Jan

WATCH | Ahead of the Curve: Banking and e-Commerce in a digital world
SA’s favourite hotspots level up into ‘awesome spaces’ with free wifi and chilling...

13 Jan

SA’s favourite hotspots level up into ‘awesome spaces’ with free wifi and chilling cocktails
Enjoy the High Rise Chilla - the cocktail of the summer - at a new ‘Access...

13 Jan

Enjoy the High Rise Chilla - the cocktail of the summer - at a new ‘Access Awesome’ hotspot
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23016.8) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo