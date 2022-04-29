8m ago

Zelensky, Putin invited to G20 summit, says Indonesian leader Widodo

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has been invited to the G20 summit in November, which will also be attended by Russian President Vladimir Putin, the president of host nation Indonesia said on Friday.

Joko Widodo said:

I have invited President Zelenskyy to attend the G20 summit.

He suggested a compromise had been reached following Western pressure to bar Russia from the event in response to its invasion of Ukraine.

DEVELOPING | 'The Security Council failed' - Guterres on Ukraine war

Putin confirmed in a phone call with Widodo he will attend the summit, to take place on Bali island, the Indonesian leader said in a livestreamed address.

Russia is a G20 member, while Ukraine is not.

Indonesia President Joko Widodo has invited Volodymyr Zelensky and Vladimir Putin to the G20 summit.

Since the start of the war in Ukraine, Indonesia has faced fierce pressure from Western countries, led by the United States, to bar Russia from the summit.

But Jakarta had insisted that, as the host, it must remain impartial, while US President Joe Biden had suggested Ukraine could take part.

Zelensky had announced in a tweet that he was invited to the summit by Indonesia on Wednesday, following a call with Widodo.


