1h ago

Share

Zelensky says Bakhmut 'not occupied' by Russia

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Bakhmut was "not occupied" by Moscow.
  • The head of Russia's Wagner and Moscow's regular army claimed to have fully captured Bakhmut.
  • Speaking at the G7 summit in Hiroshima, Zelensky denied Russia's claims.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Sunday that Bakhmut was "not occupied" by Moscow, while the head of Russia's Wagner mercenary group insisted his fighters had taken control of the eastern city "to the last centimetre".

Kyiv's military said it was hanging on to a small part of the city and said its troops were advancing on its flanks.

Bakhmut, a salt-mining town that once had a population of 70 000 people, has been the scene of some of the bloodiest fighting in Moscow's 15-month Ukraine offensive.

A day earlier, Wagner and Moscow's regular army claimed to have fully captured Bakhmut, with Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulating them on the alleged conquest.

But speaking at the G7 summit in Hiroshima, Zelensky denied Russia's claims.

"Bakhmut is not occupied by Russia today," he said during a press conference.

He added:

I cannot share with you the tactical views of our military. The most difficult thing would be if there was some tactical mistake in Bakhmut and our people were surrounded.

Sitting next to US President Joe Biden, Zelensky suggested it would be a pyrrhic victory for Moscow.

"You have to understand there is nothing" there in Bakhmut, he said on the sidelines of the summit in Japan.

Zelensky compared the "absolute total destruction" in Bakhmut to the devastation in Hiroshima when the United States dropped an atomic bomb on the Japanese city in 1945.

"There is absolutely nothing alive (there)."

The Ukrainian army on Sunday said it retained an "insignificant" part of the city and that soldiers were advancing in from the city's outer limits.

"We continue to advance on the flanks in the suburbs of Bakhmut," said Oleksandr Syrsky, commander of Ukraine's ground forces.

Wagner claims no Ukrainian soldiers left 

But Yevgeny Prigozhin, the chief of Wagner whose fighters have spearheaded Russia's advance on Bakhmut, insisted there were no Ukrainian troops there.

"There is not a single Ukrainian soldier in Bakhmut as we have stopped taking prisoners," he said in a post on Telegram.

"There are a huge number of corpses of Ukrainian soldiers."

Prigozhin said Zelensky was either not telling the truth or "like many of our own military leaders, simply does not know what is happening on the ground, this is a possibility."

On Saturday, he had announced that his fighters had taken full control of Bakhmut.

Prigozhin said Wagner would hand over control of the city to the Russian army by 25 May.

But a spokesperson for Ukraine's Eastern Grouping of Forces, Sergiy Cherevatyj, said Ukrainian troops were conducting counterattacks in the city and its surroundings.

Russian forces "are trying to take the whole city under their control. Our units are holding defense - several buildings and a number of fortifications in the southwestern part" of Bakhmut, he said on national television.

Fierce clashes occurred in other eastern cities and towns including Mariinka and Avdiivka in the Donetsk region, according to a Ukrainian General Staff report, which said Russians conducted four missile strikes and 45 air strikes Sunday.

"Bakhmut and Mariinka remain at the epicenter of hostilities," the report said. "Battle for the town of Bakhmut continues."

The loss of Bakhmut would be hugely symbolic for the Ukrainians, who had held on for months - ignoring US advice behind the scenes to focus elsewhere.

But some analysts have said Ukraine has inflicted heavy losses on Russia in Bakhmut and forced it to commit large resources, potentially weakening its defences in other parts of the front line.

The fall of Bakhmut would allow Moscow to bring home a key victory after a series of humiliating defeats.

It would also come before a major counteroffensive that Kyiv has been preparing for months.

Zelensky himself has warned that the city's loss would open the way for Russian troops to capture more of the Donbas region.

Congratulations from Putin

The Russian army released a statement several hours after Prigozhin on Saturday.

"The liberation of the city of Artemovsk was completed," it said, using the Soviet-era name of Bakhmut.

The Kremlin later congratulated both Wagner and the Russian army, who have been at increasing loggerheads during Moscow's offensive.

"Vladimir Putin congratulated the assault units of Wagner as well as all servicemen of units of the Russian armed forces who provided them with the necessary support and flank cover, on the completion of the operation to liberate" the city, TASS news agency quoted a Kremlin statement as saying.

The two camps are now awaiting the Ukraine counteroffensive, but Zelensky said recently his army needs more time before launching the assault.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
volodymyr zelenskyvladimir putinrussiaukraine
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Should SA government take a hard line on the consumption of Prime Hydration in schools?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No, let’s avoid becoming a nanny state
49% - 2403 votes
Yes, the pupils are getting out of hand
51% - 2517 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Tighten your budgets: Eskom's power stations could cost you more

17 May

LISTEN | Tighten your budgets: Eskom's power stations could cost you more
LISTEN | Loose lips sink ships: KWV CEO exits amid Real Housewives furore

19 May

LISTEN | Loose lips sink ships: KWV CEO exits amid Real Housewives furore
PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: He wants sex, you don’t. Here’s why and how to cope

17 May

PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: He wants sex, you don’t. Here’s why and how to cope
LISTEN | And the Oscar for worst performance goes to... Mabuyane: Inside the premier's sham degree

15 May

LISTEN | And the Oscar for worst performance goes to... Mabuyane: Inside the premier's sham degree
LISTEN | #LadyRussiaGate: That Russian ship, a diplomatic furore and what it all means for SA

15 May

LISTEN | #LadyRussiaGate: That Russian ship, a diplomatic furore and what it all means for SA
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
Listen
Rand - Dollar
19.28
+0.9%
Rand - Pound
24.01
+0.8%
Rand - Euro
20.87
+0.9%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.82
+0.9%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+0.8%
Platinum
1,078.25
+0.6%
Palladium
1,525.24
+1.6%
Gold
1,978.77
+0.0%
Silver
23.88
+0.1%
Brent Crude
75.58
-0.4%
Top 40
72,892
-0.1%
All Share
78,113
-0.1%
Resource 10
68,578
-1.1%
Industrial 25
108,594
+0.1%
Financial 15
14,978
+0.8%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
'I pushed and finally made it': Security guard worked nights at university, sat in...

19 May

'I pushed and finally made it': Security guard worked nights at university, sat in class by day for degree
Karate couple reach 8th Dan together in world first

17 May

Karate couple reach 8th Dan together in world first
'Where to next?': 83-year-old granny tackles Machu Picchu mere months after brain...

17 May

'Where to next?': 83-year-old granny tackles Machu Picchu mere months after brain surgery
WATCH | Cape Town's latest social housing development welcomes tenants

15 May

WATCH | Cape Town's latest social housing development welcomes tenants
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Big year for content as Adspace24's studio wins global award

16 May

Big year for content as Adspace24's studio wins global award
Franschhoek Literary Festival 2023 to host local and international authors

10 May

Franschhoek Literary Festival 2023 to host local and international authors
You have options: Get a second offer when selling or buying your car

10 May

You have options: Get a second offer when selling or buying your car
Democratising the English Premier League for all South Africans

09 May

Democratising the English Premier League for all South Africans
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23136.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo