47m ago

add bookmark

Zelensky to Moscow: 'This is the time to meet'

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky holds a press conference in regard to Russia's attack on Ukraine in Kiev, Ukraine on February 24, 2022.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky holds a press conference in regard to Russia's attack on Ukraine in Kiev, Ukraine on February 24, 2022.
  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called for more talks with Moscow, urging that it was time to time to "renew territorial integrity".
  • He added that Moscow happens to be the "only chance for Russia to minimize the damage done by their own mistakes" after invading.
  • Both nations have been negotiating remotely, but there has been little progress so far, as in previous rounds of formal discussions. 

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called again for talks with Moscow on Saturday, saying they were the "only chance for Russia to minimise the damage done with their own mistakes" after invading.

The two sides are currently holding negotiations remotely but so far, like previous rounds, they have yielded little progress. None have been at the presidential level.

"This is the time to meet, to talk, time for renewing territorial integrity and fairness for Ukraine," Zelensky said in a video posted to Facebook.

"Otherwise, Russia's losses will be such, that several generations will not recover."

Zelensky also said that Ukrainian authorities had been able to rescue more than 9 000 people from the port city of Mariupol, which is under siege by Russian forces.

LIVE | All the latest news and analysis about Russia's invasion of Ukraine

There was still no information about the number of people who had died when a theatre in the city sheltering civilians was bombed, he said.

Over 180 000 Ukrainian citizens had been rescued through humanitarian corridors across the country, Zelensky said.

He accused Russian forces of blocking aid around hotspot areas, saying "they have a strict order to do everything, so the humanitarian catastrophe in Ukrainian cities turned into reason for Ukrainians to work together with the occupiers".

"This is a war crime!" he added.

Several rounds of negotiations between Kyiv and Moscow have taken place both in person and virtually since the Russian invasion of Ukraine began on 24 February.

The latest set of talks, the fourth, opened on Monday.

READ | Number of Ukrainians displaced by Russia's invasion has swelled to nearly 10 million, UN agencies say

Russia's top negotiator said Friday that Moscow and Kyiv had brought their positions "as close as possible" on a proposal for Ukraine to become a neutral state.

But Mikhailo Podolyak, an advisor to Zelensky taking part in the negotiations, said his country's position had not budged.

"Negotiation status. The statements of the Russian side are only their requesting positions," he wrote on Twitter.

"All statements are intended, inter alia, to provoke tension in the media. Our positions are unchanged. Ceasefire, withdrawal of troops & strong security guarantees with concrete formulas."

Russia, which has been conducting a military operation in Ukraine since 24 February, has requested that its neighbour never join the Western NATO military alliance, as well as demanding its "demilitarisation" and "denazification".

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
russiaukraine
Lottery
Super Sunday for 3 Daily Lotto players!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Are you comfortable talking about money with your spouse?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, we've been open about money since the beginning
83% - 1267 votes
No, my parents never spoke about money and their marriage worked out well
6% - 97 votes
I want to because I have no idea about our finances but it leads to arguments
10% - 160 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Clipped wings, turbulence and clear skies: Inside the Comair saga

5h ago

PODCAST | The Story: Clipped wings, turbulence and clear skies: Inside the Comair saga
PODCAST | The Story: Suffering continues in Ukraine as Russia steps up onslaught

12 Mar

PODCAST | The Story: Suffering continues in Ukraine as Russia steps up onslaught
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.86
+0.3%
Rand - Pound
19.58
+0.7%
Rand - Euro
16.43
+0.6%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.03
+0.5%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.7%
Gold
1,921.51
0.0%
Silver
24.97
0.0%
Palladium
2,491.00
0.0%
Platinum
1,027.50
0.0%
Brent Crude
107.93
+1.2%
Top 40
68,275
+1.0%
All Share
74,848
+1.0%
Resource 10
80,693
+0.7%
Industrial 25
83,556
+1.8%
Financial 15
16,848
+0.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
WATCH | Bringing Camps Bay to Khayelitsha: 3-storey Milk Restaurant first of its...

07 Mar

WATCH | Bringing Camps Bay to Khayelitsha: 3-storey Milk Restaurant first of its kind in township
FEEL GOOD | Meet the Port of Durban's first woman commercial diver

07 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Meet the Port of Durban's first woman commercial diver
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town couple starts NPO for animals after falling victim to...

05 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town couple starts NPO for animals after falling victim to 'Manenberg serial cat killer'
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22074.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo