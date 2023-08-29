42m ago

Share

China is ready to work with Zimbabwe, the US not so much, after its disputed election

accreditation
Lenin Ndebele
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • The US is going on a regional offensive to find closure in the Zimbabwean electoral impasse.
  • China suggested that the electoral disputes should be handled by the courts.
  • Some of the former liberation movement parties still in power in the region congratulated Zanu-PF.

The United States says it will engage regional leaders about the disputed general elections in Zimbabwe – and the implications for the country's international standing.

China, meanwhile, called for electoral disputes to be directed to the courts, and said it does not interfere with internal processes.

In a statement, on Monday, the US State Department referred to "inflammatory and unacceptable attacks" directed at election observers from the Southern African Development Community (SADC).

"The United States is engaging regional leaders to share our concerns, including what this means for the international community’s nascent efforts to re-engage the Zimbabwean government," it said.

"There is much at stake for the people of Zimbabwe and the region. We urge all Zimbabweans to remain peaceful and pursue grievances through established legal channels."

In its response to the elections, China said it was ready to continue working with the government of Zimbabwe and offered congratulations to President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

China added that while there were disputes over the results, "it is our hope that the parties in Zimbabwe will put people's interests first and resolve differences properly through legal means".

China reiterated that it adheres to "the principle of non-interference in other countries' internal affairs".

President Aleksandr Lukashenko of Belarus, an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, and Mnangagwa also praised Mnangagwa for a job "well done".   

Regional former liberation movements offer their congratulations

Most of the remaining liberation movements in southern Africa have congratulated Zimbabwe's Zanu-PF for extending its stay in power since independence in 1980.

Tanzania, under President Samia Suluhu Hassan of Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM), South Africa under the ANC, and the South West Africa People's Organisation (Swapo) in Namibia under President Hage Geingob have all issued statements to that effect.

First was Geingob late on Sunday.

Like Mnangagwa, he's in his second and last constitutional term. Elections are due in Namibia next year, and Swapo is set to have its first woman, Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, seeking the top job.

Tanzania followed on Monday, with Hassan saying: 

I am looking forward to continuing working together in fostering the historic, economic, and diplomatic relations between Tanzania and Zimbabwe.

President Cyril Ramaphosa issued a more detailed statement, noting that "these elections took place under a difficult economic environment due to the burdening sanctions which the people of Zimbabwe continue to unjustly endure".

Ramaphosa noted in his statement the concerns raised in preliminary pronouncements by international observer missions such as the African Union (AU) and the South African Development Community Observer Mission (SEOM).

Mnangagwa won an election that SEOM and other regional and international observers said was flawed.

The SADC mission was led by former Zambian vice-president Nevers Mumba. Since the release of his election report, he has been the subject of scorn from some senior Zanu-PF members.

SEOM is headed by the chairperson of the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation, currently under Zambia's president Hakainde Hichilema.

All matters pertaining to electoral processes and the enhancement of democracy and good governance in the SADC region fall under the SADC Electoral Advisory Council (SEAC), which reports to Hichilema.

According to Zanu-PF spokesperson, Christopher Mutsvangwa, Zambia is hostile towards Zanu-PF and wants to see a transition away from the former liberation party.

The News24 Africa Desk is supported by the Hanns Seidel Foundation. The stories produced through the Africa Desk and the opinions and statements that may be contained herein do not reflect those of the Hanns Seidel Foundation.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
ccczanu-pfemmerson mnangagwanelson chamisauschinazimbabwesouthern africaelections
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Are you behind the plan by BRICS Bank to decrease the reliance on the dollar for international trade?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, elevate local currencies
51% - 3151 votes
No, US dollar rules globally
49% - 3062 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Money medicine: Did Mediclinic doctor patients' bills?

24 Aug

LISTEN | Money medicine: Did Mediclinic doctor patients' bills?
LISTEN | Don't sip this one out: News24 and Netwerk24 test water quality in SA's biggest cities

28 Aug

LISTEN | Don't sip this one out: News24 and Netwerk24 test water quality in SA's biggest cities
LISTEN | 'He led from the front': Former colleagues remember 'gentle giant' Derek Watts

24 Aug

LISTEN | 'He led from the front': Former colleagues remember 'gentle giant' Derek Watts
LISTEN | Under pressure: Lebogang Maile flies off the handle over Mashatile-linked probe

19 Aug

LISTEN | Under pressure: Lebogang Maile flies off the handle over Mashatile-linked probe
LISTEN | Between a rock and a slow place: Underwater rockfall disrupts internet in SA

16 Aug

LISTEN | Between a rock and a slow place: Underwater rockfall disrupts internet in SA
LISTEN | Zuming in and out: Jacob Zuma, walks free after over an hour in prison

14 Aug

LISTEN | Zuming in and out: Jacob Zuma, walks free after over an hour in prison
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.53
+0.3%
Rand - Pound
23.40
+0.1%
Rand - Euro
20.08
+0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.95
+0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.2%
Platinum
964.88
+2.2%
Palladium
1,245.41
+1.8%
Gold
1,925.18
+0.3%
Silver
24.34
+0.4%
Brent Crude
84.42
-0.1%
Top 40
69,370
0.0%
All Share
75,080
0.0%
Resource 10
57,339
0.0%
Industrial 25
103,200
0.0%
Financial 15
17,212
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
These South African medical students aren’t waiting until they graduate to save lives

09 Aug

These South African medical students aren’t waiting until they graduate to save lives
'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope...

03 Aug

'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope for the deaf
Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze...

29 Jul

Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze threatens homes
Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day

18 Jul

Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Evolve and collaborate: How transformation can be made easier in business

21 Aug

Evolve and collaborate: How transformation can be made easier in business
Absa Money Makeover: Financial independence needs a plan

21 Aug

Absa Money Makeover: Financial independence needs a plan
Protecting your future retirement savings in a 'Two Pot' world

17 Aug

Protecting your future retirement savings in a 'Two Pot' world
MultiChoice launches DStv Stream, your newly renovated home of entertainment

14 Aug

MultiChoice launches DStv Stream, your newly renovated home of entertainment
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23240.12) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo