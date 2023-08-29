China is ready to work with Zimbabwe, the US not so much, after its disputed election

The United States says it will engage regional leaders about the disputed general elections in Zimbabwe – and the implications for the country's international standing.



China, meanwhile, called for electoral disputes to be directed to the courts, and said it does not interfere with internal processes.

In a statement, on Monday, the US State Department referred to "inflammatory and unacceptable attacks" directed at election observers from the Southern African Development Community (SADC).

"The United States is engaging regional leaders to share our concerns, including what this means for the international community’s nascent efforts to re-engage the Zimbabwean government," it said.

"There is much at stake for the people of Zimbabwe and the region. We urge all Zimbabweans to remain peaceful and pursue grievances through established legal channels."

In its response to the elections, China said it was ready to continue working with the government of Zimbabwe and offered congratulations to President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

China added that while there were disputes over the results, "it is our hope that the parties in Zimbabwe will put people's interests first and resolve differences properly through legal means".



China reiterated that it adheres to "the principle of non-interference in other countries' internal affairs".

President Aleksandr Lukashenko of Belarus, an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, and Mnangagwa also praised Mnangagwa for a job "well done".