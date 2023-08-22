1h ago

'If Zanu-PF wins, poverty will finish us': Some desperate Zimbabweans hope opposition wins election

  • Some Zimbabwean nationals believe only free and fair elections would remove Zanu-PF. 
  • They claim the ruling party had overstayed its welcome.
  • They believe the removal of Zanu-PF would encourage their fellow citizens worldwide to return home.

Some Zimbabweans travelling between South Africa and their country said the mood was tense hours before the national elections.

Speaking to News24 at the Beitbridge border post in Musina, Zimbabweans claimed that only a leadership change would encourage those who had fled to return.

Truck driver Bongani Hlabi said he wouldn't vote on Wednesday due to his work.

"We have been voting for too long. We have got to the extent of giving up. I wish I were home on election day. Unfortunately, I can't. I hope the elections will be free and fair. The results must be transparent.

"My analysis is that CCC [Citizens' Coalition for Change] has more supporters and should win. We saw that with MDC [Movement for Democratic Change], which had more followers, but Zanu-PF won those elections. SADC must ensure these elections are free and fair," said Hlabi.

Hlabi was worried that graduates were fleeing their country for better opportunities. 

“I am also a graduate. I should be working back home. Unfortunately, I am a truck driver. We hope to see better changes. We have had Zanu-PF for too long. Instead of the country improving, it deteriorates. 

“There is no country in the world that doesn't have Zimbabweans. They fled because of the situation back home. We flee for greener pastures to feed our families back home," Hlabi said.

READ | 'We don't have a choice': Beds, fridges among the heavy loads unemployed Zimbabweans carry for money

Tafadzwa Mugeri, who survives by carrying the luggage of travellers from South Africa at the border post, said the mood back home was tense.

“People are ready to go to the polls. There is fear that CCC will not win. Campaigning stopped on Sunday. I am among those who will wake up early tomorrow [Wednesday] to vote. I am suffering. I have been voting since 2018 and haven't seen a change.

“Our fellow countrymen in the world [don't have hope]. They don't think there will ever be a change of leadership. They are not bothered by returning only for elections. They are scattered across the world, seeking better lives. Others have found permanent [homes] in South Africa,” said Mugeri.

He said citizens battled to access water, electricity and medication in Zimbabwe.

“Things are costly in Zimbabwe. We buy water in South Africa. Our currency has no value. We can't even afford minor things like bread. Very few people have bank accounts. Our politicians only care for themselves.

“We are nothing to them. Government officials are quitting their jobs to work menial jobs in South Africa. Teachers, police, nurses, doctors and other civil servants earn peanuts. They are fed up. They want better lives. They choose to flee Zimbabwe in large numbers.

“I hope my vote will remove Zanu-PF. They have done nothing for us. [Former president] Robert Mugabe wouldn't have allowed us to be beggars in foreign countries. We would be patriotic as he would have offered the best services to his people," said Mugeri.

READ | 'We don't like to live the way we are living': Zimbabweans hope to see change after the elections

By noon on Tuesday, a few Zimbabweans were seen crossing the border. The majority were those who bought goods in bulk in South Africa to sell back home.

Brian Mpofu, who works at the border post assisting those who cross into South Africa illegally, complained that poverty brought him to South Africa.

"I come here daily to fend for my children. Mugabe was better than the incumbent. We risk our lives crossing the border illegally. We assist people in crossing into South Africa illegally. We make as little as R200 per person because we are many.

“There is no future for us back home. The little we make goes straight to our mouths. We don't even have bank accounts. I'm worried about the future of my three minor children. I hope my vote will change things,” Mpofu said.

Mpofu believed Zanu-PF had overstayed its welcome.

“It is time for a new party. If Zanu-PF wins, poverty will finish us. They won't bring any change. We are struggling because of them. We are dead men walking. We need new leadership," Mpofu said.


