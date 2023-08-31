Let journalists do their job in Gabon, says Committee to Protect Journalists

Gabon's internet connection to the world was shut down after military officers announced a coup.

The CPJ is worried about the ability of reporters to do their work - and their safety.

Under the deposed President Ali Bongo, there was no culture of a free and independent press.

Minutes after the Gabonese Elections Centre (GEC) ruled that President Ali Bongo had won a third term in a disputed poll, senior officers went on national television to announce the coup.



In a video posted from his home on 30 August, Bongo begged for help and urged the public to "make noise" about the putsch.

Borrowing from the traditional playbook, Gabon's internet was later shut down.

There are concerns that journalists are not being allowed do their jobs in a tense, but important time.

In a statement, Angela Quintal, the Africa programme coordinator for the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ), said "unhindered access to information was particularly needed at this moment of political tension".

She called on the military to ensure the safety of journalists.

"The new military authorities in Gabon must prioritise journalists' ability to report on matters of public interest and avoid replicating the constraints and intimidation faced by reporters in other countries across the region following coups," she said.

It's relatively worrying because, according to Reporters Without Borders, there was no culture of a free and independent press under Bongo.



Self-censorship was encouraged by the regime's influence, which permeated all spheres of life.

In recent years, the CPJ documented concerns from journalists in countries such as Niger, Burkina Faso, Mali, Tunisia, Sudan and Egypt during coup periods.

In one of the most recent, in Sudan, the Rapid Support Forces detained a journalist, Nader Shulkawi.



"By detaining journalists covering the historic events taking place in Sudan, the Rapid Support Forces are showing their desperation to control the media narrative and prevent news from reaching people in the country and abroad," said the CPJ's Middle East and North Africa programme coordinator, Sherif Mansour.

