53m ago

Share

Let journalists do their job in Gabon, says Committee to Protect Journalists

accreditation
Lenin Ndebele
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A torn campaign billboard of ousted Gabon President Ali Bongo Ondimba in Libreville on 31 August 2023.
A torn campaign billboard of ousted Gabon President Ali Bongo Ondimba in Libreville on 31 August 2023.
AFP
  • Gabon's internet connection to the world was shut down after military officers announced a coup.
  • The CPJ is worried about the ability of reporters to do their work - and their safety.
  • Under the deposed President Ali Bongo, there was no culture of a free and independent press.

Minutes after the Gabonese Elections Centre (GEC) ruled that President Ali Bongo had won a third term in a disputed poll, senior officers went on national television to announce the coup.

In a video posted from his home on 30 August, Bongo begged for help and urged the public to "make noise" about the putsch.

Borrowing from the traditional playbook, Gabon's internet was later shut down.

There are concerns that journalists are not being allowed do their jobs in a tense, but important time.

In a statement, Angela Quintal, the Africa programme coordinator for the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ), said "unhindered access to information was particularly needed at this moment of political tension".

She called on the military to ensure the safety of journalists.

"The new military authorities in Gabon must prioritise journalists' ability to report on matters of public interest and avoid replicating the constraints and intimidation faced by reporters in other countries across the region following coups," she said.

It's relatively worrying because, according to Reporters Without Borders, there was no culture of a free and independent press under Bongo.

Self-censorship was encouraged by the regime's influence, which permeated all spheres of life.

In recent years, the CPJ documented concerns from journalists in countries such as Niger, Burkina Faso, Mali, Tunisia, Sudan and Egypt during coup periods.

In one of the most recent, in Sudan, the Rapid Support Forces detained a journalist, Nader Shulkawi.

"By detaining journalists covering the historic events taking place in Sudan, the Rapid Support Forces are showing their desperation to control the media narrative and prevent news from reaching people in the country and abroad," said the CPJ's Middle East and North Africa programme coordinator, Sherif Mansour.

The News24 Africa Desk is supported by the Hanns Seidel Foundation. The stories produced through the Africa Desk and the opinions and statements that may be contained herein do not reflect those of the Hanns Seidel Foundation.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
gabonmedia
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Are you behind the plan by BRICS Bank to decrease the reliance on the dollar for international trade?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, elevate local currencies
51% - 4294 votes
No, US dollar rules globally
49% - 4091 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Joburg fire: Death toll climbs to more than 70, and counting. What happens next?

4h ago

LISTEN | Joburg fire: Death toll climbs to more than 70, and counting. What happens next?
LISTEN LIVE | Mafia state: Can SA crack organised crime and convict state capture skelms?

6h ago

LISTEN LIVE | Mafia state: Can SA crack organised crime and convict state capture skelms?
LISTEN | Don't sip this one out: News24 and Netwerk24 test water quality in SA's biggest cities

28 Aug

LISTEN | Don't sip this one out: News24 and Netwerk24 test water quality in SA's biggest cities
LISTEN | 'He led from the front': Former colleagues remember 'gentle giant' Derek Watts

24 Aug

LISTEN | 'He led from the front': Former colleagues remember 'gentle giant' Derek Watts
LISTEN | Under pressure: Lebogang Maile flies off the handle over Mashatile-linked probe

19 Aug

LISTEN | Under pressure: Lebogang Maile flies off the handle over Mashatile-linked probe
LISTEN | Between a rock and a slow place: Underwater rockfall disrupts internet in SA

16 Aug

LISTEN | Between a rock and a slow place: Underwater rockfall disrupts internet in SA
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.79
-0.6%
Rand - Pound
23.82
-0.2%
Rand - Euro
20.38
+0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.17
-0.5%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.6%
Platinum
975.37
+0.1%
Palladium
1,228.61
-0.1%
Gold
1,942.21
-0.0%
Silver
24.58
-0.1%
Brent Crude
85.86
+0.4%
Top 40
69,311
-0.3%
All Share
74,957
-0.4%
Resource 10
57,549
+0.0%
Industrial 25
103,376
-0.1%
Financial 15
17,041
-1.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
These South African medical students aren’t waiting until they graduate to save lives

09 Aug

These South African medical students aren’t waiting until they graduate to save lives
'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope...

03 Aug

'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope for the deaf
Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze...

29 Jul

Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze threatens homes
Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day

18 Jul

Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Flip or Fold: Here's how Samsung's new Galaxy Z range stands out from predecessors

29 Aug

Flip or Fold: Here's how Samsung's new Galaxy Z range stands out from predecessors
Evolve and collaborate: How transformation can be made easier in business

21 Aug

Evolve and collaborate: How transformation can be made easier in business
Absa Money Makeover: Financial independence needs a plan

21 Aug

Absa Money Makeover: Financial independence needs a plan
Protecting your future retirement savings in a 'Two Pot' world

17 Aug

Protecting your future retirement savings in a 'Two Pot' world
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23240.12) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo