Mnangagwa did a little better, and Chamisa a bit worse, than in 2018: Zimbabwe election commission

Emmerson Mnangagwa won 52.6% of the vote, and Nelson Chamisa 44%, the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission announced not long before midnight on Saturday.

That's a slightly better result for the incumbent, and slightly worse for his challenger, compared to their 2018 numbers – but only slightly.

SADC has called for calm, and for disputes to be taken to the courts.

The Citizens Coalition for Change said it will tell citizens what comes next in due course.

Zimbabwe's president Emmerson Mnangagwa secured a second term with 52.6% of the vote, but his ruling Zanu-PF party failed to secure a two-thirds majority in parliament, the country's electoral commission says.



His closest rival, Nelson Chamisa of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) received 44% of the vote.

In the parliamentary election, Zanu-PF secured 136 seats and the CCC 73, with one constituency result pending in the 210-seater house.

Those numbers represent a slight climb for Mnangagwa – up from 51.44% – and a slight decline for Chamisa – down from 45.07% – compared to their 2018 results.

READ | Emmerson Mnangagwa has won a second term, ZEC announces, after a flawed and contentious vote

The elections were marred by irregularities and logistical mistakes by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC), as well as alleged voter intimidation through a Zanu-PF affiliate, the Forever Associate Zimbabwe (FAZ).

After the results announcement, public policy analyst Dr Ibbo Mandaza said the 2023 vote was "the worst in the history of elections in Zimbabwe."



He also blamed the CCC for "stumbling into the election."

CCC spokesperson Promise Mkhwananzi said the party will not accept the result.

READ | Chamisa and Mnangagwa are both setting Zimbabwe up to fail

"We reject any result hastily assembled without proper verification... We will advise citizens on the next steps as the situation develops. We will not relent on the people's victory," he said.

In a statement before the results announcement, the South African Development Community (SADC) Electoral Observation Mission to Zimbabwe (SOEM) urged all disputes to be channelled to the courts.

"SADC reiterates its call for the people of Zimbabwe to remain calm and peaceful and use the legal system in case of any dispute regarding the outcome of the Harmonised Elections. The SADC also calls upon all to exercise responsibility and decorum in how they express opinions regarding the electoral process and the SEOM in general," the mission said.

The News24 Africa Desk is supported by the Hanns Seidel Foundation. The stories produced through the Africa Desk and the opinions and statements that may be contained herein do not reflect those of the Hanns Seidel Foundation.