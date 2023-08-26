6h ago

Share

Mnangagwa did a little better, and Chamisa a bit worse, than in 2018: Zimbabwe election commission

accreditation
Lenin Ndebele
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Supporters of Zimbabwe incumbent president Emmerson Mnangagwa celebrate the announcement of his reelection in Harare on 26 August 2023. (Photo by Zinyange Auntony / AFP)
Supporters of Zimbabwe incumbent president Emmerson Mnangagwa celebrate the announcement of his reelection in Harare on 26 August 2023. (Photo by Zinyange Auntony / AFP)

  • Emmerson Mnangagwa won 52.6% of the vote, and Nelson Chamisa 44%, the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission announced not long before midnight on Saturday.
  • That's a slightly better result for the incumbent, and slightly worse for his challenger, compared to their 2018 numbers – but only slightly.
  • SADC has called for calm, and for disputes to be taken to the courts.
  • The Citizens Coalition for Change said it will tell citizens what comes next in due course.

Zimbabwe's president Emmerson Mnangagwa secured a second term with 52.6% of the vote, but his ruling Zanu-PF party failed to secure a two-thirds majority in parliament, the country's electoral commission says.

His closest rival, Nelson Chamisa of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) received 44% of the vote.

In the parliamentary election, Zanu-PF secured 136 seats and the CCC 73, with one constituency result pending in the 210-seater house.

Those numbers represent a slight climb for Mnangagwa – up from 51.44% – and a slight decline for Chamisa – down from 45.07% – compared to their 2018 results.

READ | Emmerson Mnangagwa has won a second term, ZEC announces, after a flawed and contentious vote

The elections were marred by irregularities and logistical mistakes by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC), as well as alleged voter intimidation through a Zanu-PF affiliate, the Forever Associate Zimbabwe (FAZ).

After the results announcement, public policy analyst Dr Ibbo Mandaza said the 2023 vote was "the worst in the history of elections in Zimbabwe."

He also blamed the CCC for "stumbling into the election."

CCC spokesperson Promise Mkhwananzi said the party will not accept the result.

READ | Chamisa and Mnangagwa are both setting Zimbabwe up to fail

"We reject any result hastily assembled without proper verification... We will advise citizens on the next steps as the situation develops. We will not relent on the people's victory," he said.

In a statement before the results announcement, the South African Development Community (SADC) Electoral Observation Mission to Zimbabwe (SOEM) urged all disputes to be channelled to the courts.

"SADC reiterates its call for the people of Zimbabwe to remain calm and peaceful and use the legal system in case of any dispute regarding the outcome of the Harmonised Elections. The SADC also calls upon all to exercise responsibility and decorum in how they express opinions regarding the electoral process and the SEOM in general," the mission said.

The News24 Africa Desk is supported by the Hanns Seidel Foundation. The stories produced through the Africa Desk and the opinions and statements that may be contained herein do not reflect those of the Hanns Seidel Foundation.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
zimbabweelections
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Are you behind the plan by BRICS Bank to decrease the reliance on the dollar for international trade?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, elevate local currencies
50% - 2223 votes
No, US dollar rules globally
50% - 2210 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Money medicine: Did Mediclinic doctor patients' bills?

24 Aug

LISTEN | Money medicine: Did Mediclinic doctor patients' bills?
LISTEN | 'He led from the front': Former colleagues remember 'gentle giant' Derek Watts

24 Aug

LISTEN | 'He led from the front': Former colleagues remember 'gentle giant' Derek Watts
LISTEN | Under pressure: Lebogang Maile flies off the handle over Mashatile-linked probe

19 Aug

LISTEN | Under pressure: Lebogang Maile flies off the handle over Mashatile-linked probe
LISTEN | Between a rock and a slow place: Underwater rockfall disrupts internet in SA

16 Aug

LISTEN | Between a rock and a slow place: Underwater rockfall disrupts internet in SA
LISTEN | Zuming in and out: Jacob Zuma, walks free after over an hour in prison

14 Aug

LISTEN | Zuming in and out: Jacob Zuma, walks free after over an hour in prison
LISTEN | Bok bombshell: Injuries tear into Rugby World Cup squad but Kolisi ready to lead

11 Aug

LISTEN | Bok bombshell: Injuries tear into Rugby World Cup squad but Kolisi ready to lead
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.62
+1.0%
Rand - Pound
23.43
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
20.10
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.93
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.0%
Platinum
944.72
0.0%
Palladium
1,223.28
0.0%
Gold
1,914.84
0.0%
Silver
24.22
0.0%
Brent-ruolie
84.48
+1.3%
Top 40
68,162
-0.7%
All Share
73,836
-0.6%
Resource 10
55,667
-0.9%
Industrial 25
101,676
-0.8%
Financial 15
17,052
-0.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
These South African medical students aren’t waiting until they graduate to save lives

09 Aug

These South African medical students aren’t waiting until they graduate to save lives
'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope...

03 Aug

'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope for the deaf
Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze...

29 Jul

Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze threatens homes
Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day

18 Jul

Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Evolve and collaborate: How transformation can be made easier in business

21 Aug

Evolve and collaborate: How transformation can be made easier in business
Absa Money Makeover: Financial independence needs a plan

21 Aug

Absa Money Makeover: Financial independence needs a plan
Protecting your future retirement savings in a 'Two Pot' world

17 Aug

Protecting your future retirement savings in a 'Two Pot' world
MultiChoice launches DStv Stream, your newly renovated home of entertainment

14 Aug

MultiChoice launches DStv Stream, your newly renovated home of entertainment
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23235.2) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo