Mnangagwa’s son turned away from polling station as logistical troubles – and fear – mar Zim voting

Bulawayo, and especially Harare, saw delays in the opening of polling stations on Wednesday morning.

Some voters feared a deliberate strategy to frustrate opposition supporters into going home in urban areas.

But logistical problems also hit very close to President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Zimbabwe's elections were hit by a series of logistical difficulties on Wednesday, with one preventing President Emmerson Mnangagwa's son from casting his vote.

Collins Mnangagwa was turned away from a polling station because his name did not appear on the voters' roll.

He was advised to look for his name at another polling station.

The incident may help ease the fears of some voters who expressed the belief that what appeared to be technical problems were, in fact, a ploy to frustrate opposition supporters.

Voting was delayed in urban areas – where voters are less likely to vote Zanu-PF – with only 23% of voting stations in Harare opening on time.

In Bulawayo, three-quarters of voting stations opened an hour or more late.





Those stations are now due to remain open past the 19:00 closing time which, in turn, will affect vote counting.

Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) presidential candidate Nelson Chamisa has urged his supporters to guard polling stations after voting ends to prevent counting irregularities.

But electoral officials and the police have sternly warned against that.

"Voters should peacefully cast their votes and go back home, to church or any socio-economic activity," Commissioner General of the Police, Godwin Matanga, said in a statement

In parts of the Mkoba constituency in Gweru, voters woke up to find fake CCC posters declaring that Chamisa had called for a boycott of the election.

At many polling stations, Zanu-PF set up "exit poll surveys" where voters leaving the venue are counted.

Some have interpreted that as a scare tactic, a means to make it clear that the ruling party is keeping a watchful eye.

