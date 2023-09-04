17m ago

Share

Snubbed by most regional leaders, Emmerson Mnangagwa parties on with ex-adversaries instead

accreditation
Lenin Ndebele
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Only three of the 16 SADC heads of state attended Emmerson Mnangagwa's inauguration in Zimbabwe on Monday.
  • Mnangagwa promised to work with those who are friendly to him.
  • Judging by those who attended, that includes South Africa, but not all of Zimbabwe's other neighbours.

Only three out of 16 Southern African Development Community (SADC) heads of state attended Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa's inauguration in Harare on Monday, but that did not stop the party.

Those who made the trip to Harare were Mozambique's Filipe Nyusi, South Africa's Cyril Ramaphosa and the Democratic Republic of the Congo's Felix Tshisekedi.

Other SADC countries sent foreign affairs ministers and envoys stationed in Zimbabwe.

Deemed hostile, Zambia's president, Hakainde Hichilema, dispatched his foreign affairs minister, Stanley Kakubo.

Former Zambian president Edgar Lungu also attended the ceremony alongside China's vice president, Han Zheng.

Also on the show were former Mozambican president Joaquim Chissano and Belarus' deputy prime minister, Petr Parkhomchyk.

Botswana's Mokgweetsi Masisi did not attend. Instead, he chose to travel to the Africa Down Under (ADU) conference in Australia.

At the inauguration, he was represented by his envoy stationed in Harare.

Mnangagwa won an election flagged as a flawed process by the SADC Election Observer Mission, the African Union, and other international missions such as the European Union and Carter Center.

With 52.6% of the vote against main rival Nelson Chamisa's, of the Citizens Coalition for Change, 44%, Mnangagwa will for the next five years be in charge of a country faced with one of the world's highest inflation rates, a failing economy, and corruption.

But for Mnangagwa, Zimbabwe is on the rise.

"Zimbabwe is surely on the rise. Our national development philosophy, 'a country is built by its own people' shall continue to be the beacon of our pro-people policies anchored on pan-African values and norms.

"This philosophy sums up our sovereignty as well as the collective duty and obligation we have to develop the country and the African continent," he said in his inauguration speech.

ALSO READ | Zimbabwe opposition calls for protests – a day after Mnangagwa threatens jail for 'chaos' spreaders

Despite relatively few regional and international guests, in his speech, Mnangagwa said he would like to work with those who accepted his friendship.

"We stand ready to welcome those nations who want to work with the new Zanu-PF government to build lasting partnerships to make the world a better place.

"We look forward to joining both traditional and emerging global institutions that accept our hand of friendship."

Old school reunion

Having been the late president Robert Mugabe's personal aid since the late 1970s, Mnangagwa is the only one in government who has been a Cabinet minister since independence in 1980.

But in November 2017, he took over through a coup and cemented his first term with a disputed victory in July 2018.

During that time, the late Mugabe and his family were not pleased with the Mnangagwa administration.

But with Mnangagwa entering his second and last constitutional term, the Mugabes were on hand to congratulate him.

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa inspects t
President Cyril Ramaphosa looks on during Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa's inauguration ceremony in Harare on 4 September 2023. (Photo by Zinyange Auntony / AFP)

Former first lady Grace Mugabe made her first public appearance since her husband's funeral in September 2019.

She was accompanied by her daughter, Bona, and son Robert Tinotenda Junior.

Conspicuous by his absence was Chatunga Bellarmine, who many say is the apple that fell closest to the tree.

They were not the only Zimbabweans from the former aristocracy at the ceremony.

There were also former vice presidents Joyce Mujuru and Phelekezela Mphoko.

Mujuru was fired by Mugabe and replaced by Mnangagwa.

Prior to that, they were fierce rivals in the succession race.

Mphoko, then a co-vice president with Mnagwagwa, was retired by the coup that catapulted the latter to the presidency.

In Gabon, a different script

Also on Monday, the military in Gabon inaugurated General Brice Nguema.

He took over soon after President Alian Bongo was announced as the winner of the presidential polls.

Like Mnangagwa in Zimbabwe, Nguema has always been close to power.

He is reportedly Bongo's cousin, and his rise to become the head of the elite Republican Guard was through family ties.

His proximity made it easier to assume power and the swearing-in ceremony was a military affair.

Unlike in Zimbabwe, where it is known the next elections will not have Mnangagwa, who will have finished his second constitutional term in five years, it is unknown when Gabon will return to civilian rule. 

There would, said Nguema, be no rush.

This despite unified voices from opposition parties urging the junta to restore democracy.

Like Mnangagwa, Nguema's civilian supporters were on display in celebration.

The BBC reported that, unlike in Zimbabwe, where the opposition did not attend, in Gabon, some ministers from Bongo's administration attended the ceremony.

However, they were booed by civilians who supported the coup.

As the former colonial power France battles to maintain its sway on the continent, Gabon is the sixth country in Francophone Africa to fall to military rule in the last three years.

The News24 Africa Desk is supported by the Hanns Seidel Foundation. The stories produced through the Africa Desk and the opinions and statements that may be contained herein do not reflect those of the Hanns Seidel Foundation.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
zanu-pfemmerson mnangagwazimbabweelections
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What do you think is the most pressing crisis exposed by the Marshalltown fire tragedy?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
The country's ongoing housing crisis
6% - 247 votes
The state of JHB's inner city buildings
28% - 1115 votes
The plight of foreign nationals in SA
13% - 497 votes
SA govt's disregard for human life
53% - 2106 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | From Russia with no love lost: Could the Lady R report further strain SA-US relations?

7h ago

LISTEN | From Russia with no love lost: Could the Lady R report further strain SA-US relations?
LISTEN | Joburg fire: Death toll climbs to more than 70... and counting. What happens next?

3h ago

LISTEN | Joburg fire: Death toll climbs to more than 70... and counting. What happens next?
LISTEN | ON THE RECORD: Mafia state, unstable economy and South Africa's political future

31 Aug

LISTEN | ON THE RECORD: Mafia state, unstable economy and South Africa's political future
LISTEN | Don't sip this one out: News24 and Netwerk24 test water quality in SA's biggest cities

28 Aug

LISTEN | Don't sip this one out: News24 and Netwerk24 test water quality in SA's biggest cities
LISTEN | 'He led from the front': Former colleagues remember 'gentle giant' Derek Watts

24 Aug

LISTEN | 'He led from the front': Former colleagues remember 'gentle giant' Derek Watts
LISTEN | Under pressure: Lebogang Maile flies off the handle over Mashatile-linked probe

19 Aug

LISTEN | Under pressure: Lebogang Maile flies off the handle over Mashatile-linked probe
Listen
Rand - Dollar
19.14
-1.6%
Rand - Pound
24.17
-2.0%
Rand - Euro
20.66
-1.8%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.36
-1.7%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-1.4%
Platinum
954.11
-0.5%
Palladium
1,221.70
-0.1%
Gold
1,938.51
-0.1%
Silver
23.99
-0.8%
Brent Crude
88.55
+1.9%
Top 40
69,662
+0.9%
All Share
75,375
+0.8%
Resource 10
57,562
+0.6%
Industrial 25
104,564
+1.1%
Financial 15
17,063
+0.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
These South African medical students aren’t waiting until they graduate to save lives

09 Aug

These South African medical students aren’t waiting until they graduate to save lives
'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope...

03 Aug

'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope for the deaf
Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze...

29 Jul

Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze threatens homes
Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day

18 Jul

Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
The good bank helping put smiles on 3 000 children through the Nelson Mandela...

01 Sep

The good bank helping put smiles on 3 000 children through the Nelson Mandela Children’s Fund
Flip or Fold: Here's how Samsung's new Galaxy Z range stands out from predecessors

29 Aug

Flip or Fold: Here's how Samsung's new Galaxy Z range stands out from predecessors
Evolve and collaborate: How transformation can be made easier in business

21 Aug

Evolve and collaborate: How transformation can be made easier in business
Absa Money Makeover: Financial independence needs a plan

21 Aug

Absa Money Makeover: Financial independence needs a plan
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23240.12) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo