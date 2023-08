Wednesday's general elections in Zimbabwe will be a bridge between the old and the new, despite who wins: the 80-year-old incumbent president Emmerson Mnangagwa or his biggest rival, opposition leader Nelson Chamisa (45).



Former late strongman Robert Mugabe's one-time blue-eyed boy before the November 2017 coup, Mnangagwa has been in government as a senior minister since independence in 1980.

In his cabinet, which convenes on Monday for the last time before elections, he has no peers.