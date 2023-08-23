WATCH | Zimbabweans jubilant after leaving voting stations to return to SA having 'voted for change'

Ecstatic Zimbabweans left their country happy, saying the election process went smoothly.

They left the Beitbridge border post and headed to various parts of South Africa, claiming they did the right thing.

One first-time voter said he hoped his vote would bring prosperity and economic development.

Some Zimbabweans were jubilant after casting their votes on Wednesday and leaving the Beitbridge border post in Zimbabwe to quickly return to South Africa.

They boasted to a few of the compatriots who remained in South Africa that their votes would bring change for every Zimbabwean.

Some said they had arrived at various polling stations in the wee hours of the morning ready to vote.

They claimed the process went smoothly. Two men, however, were left disappointed.

Ian Zvomuya and Peter Mujomo left Zimbabwe as they were not allowed to vote.

Zvomuya couldn't vote because he forgot his Zimbabwe identity document in Musina on Wednesday, and Mujomo was told his name didn't appear on the voters' roll.

"I couldn't vote in Harare because I forgot my Zimbabwe identity document in Musina. I arrived in Zimbabwe on Wednesday to prepare for today. I went early to my voting station in Harare, where I was turned back.

"I pleaded with electoral officials to allow me to vote using my Zimbabwe passport. They refused, saying I must bring my ID," said Zvomuya.

Zvomuya was determined to return and make it to Harare before voting closed at 21:00.

He added:

I am going to fetch my ID and head back home. I want to vote. I want to see my country change. My name is on the roll. My vote is important.

Mujomo took a day off from work in Musina to return home and vote.

He arrived in Rutenga, Zimbabwe.

"I'm angry that my name didn't appear on the voters' list. I registered three months ago. I've never voted before. I was eager to bring change to Zimbabwe. I am disappointed. I thought I was going to vote. Officials at the polling station didn't bother to assist me. I'm returning home in the evening to try my luck again," Mujomo said.

First-time voters

Meanwhile, first-time voters Lovejoy Phewula and Lawrence Chipendo were jubilant after casting their votes.

Chipendo and Phewula voted at the Beitbridge town in Zimbabwe.

Chipendo said he was happy that his vote would be counted among many that would bring change in Zimbabwe.

"I crossed the border post around 06:00. I'm delighted that, for the first time, I've cast my vote. I took a day off from work to go home and vote. I'm going back to work happy that I've voted. There were no hassles at my voting station. I didn't encounter any problem," said Chipendo.

Chipendo said by 09:00, the queues were getting longer as more citizens pitched up.

"We are looking forward to the development of our country. We want jobs. We want to improve our economy. I hope my party fulfils our dream. Whoever wins this time must ensure our country returns to its glory days. We are suffering and want to return home to rebuild Zimbabwe," said Chipendo.

Phewula, who left the border post with a smile, echoed Chipendo that the process went smoothly and fast.

"I voted for the first time after boycotting previous elections. I'm happy. I want to see Zimbabwe prosper in many ways. I hope my vote will bring economic development. I was previously disgruntled and chose not to vote.

"This time, I changed my mind and voted. My vote counts. My vote is important for Zimbabwe to prosper. To all those who are angry, there is enough time to change their minds. They must go in numbers and vote. Zimbabwe needs their votes," said Phewula.

Chrispin Shoko said he arrived at his voting station around 05:00 to vote for the first time.

Shoko said by the time he got to the station, the queues were already long.

"We were quickly attended [to]. I'm happy that I have done the right thing. I was among those who were never interested in voting previously. A few months ago, I changed my mind and registered to vote. My vote has a voice in my country.

"I think my party will win. If we lose, I will accept the results. I wish these elections were free and fair. Our voice matters," Shoko said.