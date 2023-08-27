1h ago

Share

We have shamed our detractors, says Zimbabwe's Mnangagwa after winning elections

accreditation
Lenin Ndebele
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Zimbabwe elections 2023.
Zimbabwe elections 2023.
News24
  • Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa has vowed to leave no one behind after emerging as the winner in the latest elections.
  • He said his victory "is a testament to the power of unity and progress".
  • Opposition leader Nelson Chamisa said the election was stolen.

Zimbabwe's president, Emmerson Mnangagwa, has, in his first post-election address, said he is ready to "continue on a growth trajectory" that will ensure "no one and no place will be left behind".

Mnangagwa, who came to power via a military coup in November 2017, won his first term in July 2018.

It was, however, like this one, a disputed election.

He said his victory was proof of unity and progress in Zimbabwe, 43 years after independence from British colonial rule.

"I am deeply humbled by the overwhelming support and joy shared by our people. This victory is a testament to the power of unity and progress," Mnangagwa said.

He claimed there were nations that wanted to see Zimbabwe divided, and the election proved them wrong.

"There are no winners or losers, but one united people of Zimbabwe.

"Thus far, we have shamed our detractors who wished to see us divided and in turmoil," Mnangagwa added.

ALSO READ | Zimbabwe arrests: CCC prepared to win in an 'unfree and unfair election'

The election's credibility was overshadowed by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission's (ZEC) shortcomings, such as a lack of voting material resulting in delayed voting.

There were also underhanded tactics employed by a Zanu-PF affiliate, the Forever Associate Zimbabwe (FAZ), which was allegedly involved in voter intimidation tactics.

All major observer missions raised the ZEC and FAZ problems as the reasons the elections failed to meet international and regional best practice targets.

But Mnangagwa, in his address, said: 

I want therefore to congratulate all the national institutions involved in the conduct of these elections, in particular the ZEC.

But the main opposition, the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), did not accept the election outcome. 

CCC leader Nelson Chamisa said V 11 form result statements for polling stations showed he won the presidential poll.

While Zimbabwe finds itself at the crossroads of a disputed election, Chamisa asked for international and regional attention.

"Africa, do not leave us. Particularly our brothers and sisters in the region and on the continent, we count on your solidarity as we seek to solve this political crisis," he said.

Chamisa accused Mnangagwa of being at the centre of alleged ruling party election fraud since 2008 when the late Robert Mugabe was forced into a run-off with the late Morgan Tsvangirai.

He said this time "we have drawn a line in the sand".

By the end of the day, no regional head of state had issued any statements linked to the elections in Zimbabwe.

The News24 Africa Desk is supported by the Hanns Seidel Foundation. The stories produced through the Africa Desk and the opinions and statements that may be contained herein do not reflect those of the Hanns Seidel Foundation.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
ccczanu pfemmerson mnagagwanelson chamisazimbabweelections
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Are you behind the plan by BRICS Bank to decrease the reliance on the dollar for international trade?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, elevate local currencies
50% - 2368 votes
No, US dollar rules globally
50% - 2363 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Money medicine: Did Mediclinic doctor patients' bills?

24 Aug

LISTEN | Money medicine: Did Mediclinic doctor patients' bills?
LISTEN | 'He led from the front': Former colleagues remember 'gentle giant' Derek Watts

24 Aug

LISTEN | 'He led from the front': Former colleagues remember 'gentle giant' Derek Watts
LISTEN | Under pressure: Lebogang Maile flies off the handle over Mashatile-linked probe

19 Aug

LISTEN | Under pressure: Lebogang Maile flies off the handle over Mashatile-linked probe
LISTEN | Between a rock and a slow place: Underwater rockfall disrupts internet in SA

16 Aug

LISTEN | Between a rock and a slow place: Underwater rockfall disrupts internet in SA
LISTEN | Zuming in and out: Jacob Zuma, walks free after over an hour in prison

14 Aug

LISTEN | Zuming in and out: Jacob Zuma, walks free after over an hour in prison
LISTEN | Bok bombshell: Injuries tear into Rugby World Cup squad but Kolisi ready to lead

11 Aug

LISTEN | Bok bombshell: Injuries tear into Rugby World Cup squad but Kolisi ready to lead
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.62
+1.0%
Rand - Pound
23.43
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
20.10
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.93
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.0%
Platinum
944.72
0.0%
Palladium
1,223.28
0.0%
Gold
1,914.84
0.0%
Silver
24.22
0.0%
Brent-ruolie
84.48
+1.3%
Top 40
68,162
-0.7%
All Share
73,836
-0.6%
Resource 10
55,667
-0.9%
Industrial 25
101,676
-0.8%
Financial 15
17,052
-0.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
These South African medical students aren’t waiting until they graduate to save lives

09 Aug

These South African medical students aren’t waiting until they graduate to save lives
'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope...

03 Aug

'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope for the deaf
Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze...

29 Jul

Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze threatens homes
Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day

18 Jul

Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Evolve and collaborate: How transformation can be made easier in business

21 Aug

Evolve and collaborate: How transformation can be made easier in business
Absa Money Makeover: Financial independence needs a plan

21 Aug

Absa Money Makeover: Financial independence needs a plan
Protecting your future retirement savings in a 'Two Pot' world

17 Aug

Protecting your future retirement savings in a 'Two Pot' world
MultiChoice launches DStv Stream, your newly renovated home of entertainment

14 Aug

MultiChoice launches DStv Stream, your newly renovated home of entertainment
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23235.2) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo