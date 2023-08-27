We have shamed our detractors, says Zimbabwe's Mnangagwa after winning elections

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa has vowed to leave no one behind after emerging as the winner in the latest elections.

He said his victory "is a testament to the power of unity and progress".

Opposition leader Nelson Chamisa said the election was stolen.

Zimbabwe's president, Emmerson Mnangagwa, has, in his first post-election address, said he is ready to "continue on a growth trajectory" that will ensure "no one and no place will be left behind".



Mnangagwa, who came to power via a military coup in November 2017, won his first term in July 2018.

It was, however, like this one, a disputed election.

He said his victory was proof of unity and progress in Zimbabwe, 43 years after independence from British colonial rule.

"I am deeply humbled by the overwhelming support and joy shared by our people. This victory is a testament to the power of unity and progress," Mnangagwa said.

He claimed there were nations that wanted to see Zimbabwe divided, and the election proved them wrong.

"There are no winners or losers, but one united people of Zimbabwe.

"Thus far, we have shamed our detractors who wished to see us divided and in turmoil," Mnangagwa added.

The election's credibility was overshadowed by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission's (ZEC) shortcomings, such as a lack of voting material resulting in delayed voting.

There were also underhanded tactics employed by a Zanu-PF affiliate, the Forever Associate Zimbabwe (FAZ), which was allegedly involved in voter intimidation tactics.

All major observer missions raised the ZEC and FAZ problems as the reasons the elections failed to meet international and regional best practice targets.

But Mnangagwa, in his address, said:

I want therefore to congratulate all the national institutions involved in the conduct of these elections, in particular the ZEC.

But the main opposition, the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), did not accept the election outcome.

CCC leader Nelson Chamisa said V 11 form result statements for polling stations showed he won the presidential poll.

While Zimbabwe finds itself at the crossroads of a disputed election, Chamisa asked for international and regional attention.

"Africa, do not leave us. Particularly our brothers and sisters in the region and on the continent, we count on your solidarity as we seek to solve this political crisis," he said.

Chamisa accused Mnangagwa of being at the centre of alleged ruling party election fraud since 2008 when the late Robert Mugabe was forced into a run-off with the late Morgan Tsvangirai.

He said this time "we have drawn a line in the sand".

By the end of the day, no regional head of state had issued any statements linked to the elections in Zimbabwe.

