Zimbabwe elections: It's a Mnangagwa-Chamisa race - but there are more faces on the ballot paper

Lenin Ndebele
Zimbabwe goes to the polls in a hotly-contested presidential election.
News24
  • Disqualified candidate Saviour Kasukuwere wants Zimbabweans to vote for anyone but Emmerson Mnangagwa.
  • Elisabeth Valerio, the only female candidate, says Zimbabweans can't vote for the same people and still expect change.
  • Lovemore Madhuku says he will be a pro-poor president.

Although the Zimbabwean general elections on Wednesday is effectively a two-horse race between Emmerson Mnangagwa and Nelson Chamisa, their faces aren't the only ones on the ballot paper.

Ten other contenders are hoping to win voters over and former Zanu-PF political commissar under Robert Mugabe, Saviour Kasukuwere, who does not appear on the ballot paper after he was disqualified, urged Zimbabweans to vote for anyone but Mnangagwa.

In an interview with News24, he said: "I only have an issue with one candidate, Mnangagwa. He does not deserve to lead this country. People can vote for anyone but him."

There are 11 - or technically, 10 - candidates on the ballot for the country's ninth presidential elections since independence from Britain in 1980.

The Movement for Democratic Change's Douglas Mwonzora pulled out, but his name remains on the ballot paper.

READ | Zimbabwe elections: SADC leaders express hope for fair polls, observers warned to stay in their lane

He said the general elections was a sham because 87 of his parliamentary candidates were disqualified.

Although the two frontrunners, Mnangagwa and Citizens Coalition for Change leader Chamisa, have been dominating news headlines, some of the "forgotten" candidates in the race have sought to influence voters even if they believe they don't stand a real chance themselves.

The only woman, a likely distant third, is the United Zimbabwe Alliance's Elisabeth Valerio, 49.

DEVELOPING | Zimbabwe elections: Will Mnangagwa stay in power or will Chamisa triumph?

She was a last-minute addition to the ballot paper after she took the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) to court for disqualifying her on the basis of allegations that she had not paid the $20 000 (about R370 000) nomination fees on time.

Since early this month she has been campaigning on the road.

She told News24:

I am the only candidate who understands the needs of the people.

"We cannot keep voting for the same people every five years and hoping for a different future. We need to give Zimbabwe the opportunity to progress."

There's also Free Zimbabwe Congress leader Joseph Busha (59) who said the winner should put the interests of the country first.

He said: "Whoever wins among us tomorrow, I would like them to put the interests of the country ahead of anything personal. The economy is our biggest challenge."

The National Constitutional Assembly's Professor Lovemore Madhuku is also in the race.

Zimbabwe elections
Emmerson Mnangagwa and Nelson Chamisa.

He said that under Zanu-PF, economic prosperity was only for the ruling elite.

"I stand for the poor and under Zanu-PF, policies are not favouring the people," he added.

The other candidates are the Zimbabwe Partnership for Prosperity's Blessing Kasiyamhuru, the Democratic Opposition Party's Harry Peter Wilson, and the Zimbabwe Coalition for Peace and Development's Trust Chikohora, the United African National Council's Henry Muzorehwa, and the National People's Congress' Wilbert Mubaiwa.

All of them said they wanted the elections to be peaceful.

The News24 Africa Desk is supported by the Hanns Seidel Foundation. The stories produced through the Africa Desk and the opinions and statements that may be contained herein do not reflect those of the Hanns Seidel Foundation.

