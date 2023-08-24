41m ago

Share

Zimbabwe votes: 39 election activists arrested for preparing projections on poll outcome

accreditation
Lenin Ndebele
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Election official work with candle light at a polling station for Zimbabwes presidential and legislative elections in Bulawayo, on 23 August 2023. (Photo by Zinyange Auntony / AFP)
Election official work with candle light at a polling station for Zimbabwes presidential and legislative elections in Bulawayo, on 23 August 2023. (Photo by Zinyange Auntony / AFP)
  • Police in Zimbabwe confirmed on Thursday the arrest of 39 activists at a Harare hotel.
  • The group was raided on suspicion that they were preparing to release election results.
  • The police and the government have warned against unofficial results in the run-up to the election.

Zimbabwean police confirmed on Thursday the arrest of 39 activists accused of preparing projections on the election outcome, with the intention of releasing numbers ahead of the official announcement by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEP).

Throughout this week, the police and government officials stressed the ZEP, and only the ZEP, could release results.

"A Holiday Inn in Harare was raided, among other locations, where several communication gadgets were recovered, including laptops, smartphones, ordinary phones, and modems," said police spokesperson Paul Nyathi.

Earlier in the day, Roselyn Hanzi, the director of Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights, said she was informed a group she numbered at around 40 was arrested, and that the offices of two civil society groups were raided.

Those arrested had been detained without access to their lawyers and had been barred from making calls, she added.

The police have linked the group to the Zimbabwe Election Support Network (ZESN), and Election Resource Centre.

Zimbabweans must be patient while votes were being counted, said Nyathi.

"There can be no clearer sign of the profound panic of the ruling party than this drastic and egregious action," the spokesperrson for the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), Charles Kwaramba, said in a statement.

He added the police action was "an extreme extension" of government action in the run-up to the vote, "when media, activists and observers were barred or deported from the country".

READ | Vote counting starts in Zimbabwe, as Chamisa predicts opposition victory 'against all odds'

"This is a blatant attempt by a desperate ruling party to block observers monitoring and broadcasting the truth of this election," Kwaramba said.

On Thursday morning, CCC presidential candidate Nelson Chamisa claimed his party was winning the vote, as results started trickling in, mostly from polling stations that had not experienced delays on Wednesday.

The majority of CCC strongholds are expected to reporting results late, after ballots mysteriously ran short in the urban areas where support for Zanu-PF tends to be weakest.

The result, and the election itself, already faces at least one fresh legal challenge of the type that could conceivably delay the official announcement of the outcome.

Additional reporting by AFP
The News24 Africa Desk is supported by the Hanns Seidel Foundation. The stories produced through the Africa Desk and the opinions and statements that may be contained herein do not reflect those of the Hanns Seidel Foundation.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
zimbabweelections
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Are you behind the plan by BRICS Bank to decrease the reliance on the dollar for international trade?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, elevate local currencies
54% - 611 votes
No, US dollar rules globally
46% - 511 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Money medicine: Did Mediclinic doctor patients' bills?

1h ago

LISTEN | Money medicine: Did Mediclinic doctor patients' bills?
LISTEN | 'He led from the front': Former colleagues remember 'gentle giant' Derek Watts

9h ago

LISTEN | 'He led from the front': Former colleagues remember 'gentle giant' Derek Watts
LISTEN | Under pressure: Lebogang Maile flies off the handle over Mashatile-linked probe

19 Aug

LISTEN | Under pressure: Lebogang Maile flies off the handle over Mashatile-linked probe
LISTEN | Between a rock and a slow place: Underwater rockfall disrupts internet in SA

16 Aug

LISTEN | Between a rock and a slow place: Underwater rockfall disrupts internet in SA
LISTEN | Zuming in and out: Jacob Zuma, walks free after over an hour in prison

14 Aug

LISTEN | Zuming in and out: Jacob Zuma, walks free after over an hour in prison
LISTEN | Bok bombshell: Injuries tear into Rugby World Cup squad but Kolisi ready to lead

11 Aug

LISTEN | Bok bombshell: Injuries tear into Rugby World Cup squad but Kolisi ready to lead
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.70
-1.2%
Rand - Pound
23.65
-0.5%
Rand - Euro
20.25
-0.8%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.03
-0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.4%
Platinum
933.44
+0.7%
Palladium
1,244.61
-1.3%
Gold
1,912.92
-0.1%
Silver
24.13
-0.7%
Brent Crude
83.21
-1.0%
Top 40
68,473
+0.1%
All Share
74,160
+0.2%
Resource 10
55,563
-0.6%
Industrial 25
102,833
+0.4%
Financial 15
17,082
+0.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
These South African medical students aren’t waiting until they graduate to save lives

09 Aug

These South African medical students aren’t waiting until they graduate to save lives
'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope...

03 Aug

'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope for the deaf
Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze...

29 Jul

Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze threatens homes
Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day

18 Jul

Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Evolve and collaborate: How transformation can be made easier in business

21 Aug

Evolve and collaborate: How transformation can be made easier in business
Absa Money Makeover: Financial independence needs a plan

21 Aug

Absa Money Makeover: Financial independence needs a plan
Protecting your future retirement savings in a 'Two Pot' world

17 Aug

Protecting your future retirement savings in a 'Two Pot' world
MultiChoice launches DStv Stream, your newly renovated home of entertainment

14 Aug

MultiChoice launches DStv Stream, your newly renovated home of entertainment
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23235.2) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo