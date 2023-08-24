Zimbabwe votes: 39 election activists arrested for preparing projections on poll outcome

Police in Zimbabwe confirmed on Thursday the arrest of 39 activists at a Harare hotel.

The group was raided on suspicion that they were preparing to release election results.

The police and the government have warned against unofficial results in the run-up to the election.

Zimbabwean police confirmed on Thursday the arrest of 39 activists accused of preparing projections on the election outcome, with the intention of releasing numbers ahead of the official announcement by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEP).



Throughout this week, the police and government officials stressed the ZEP, and only the ZEP, could release results.

"A Holiday Inn in Harare was raided, among other locations, where several communication gadgets were recovered, including laptops, smartphones, ordinary phones, and modems," said police spokesperson Paul Nyathi.

Earlier in the day, Roselyn Hanzi, the director of Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights, said she was informed a group she numbered at around 40 was arrested, and that the offices of two civil society groups were raided.

Those arrested had been detained without access to their lawyers and had been barred from making calls, she added.



The police have linked the group to the Zimbabwe Election Support Network (ZESN), and Election Resource Centre.

Zimbabweans must be patient while votes were being counted, said Nyathi.

"There can be no clearer sign of the profound panic of the ruling party than this drastic and egregious action," the spokesperrson for the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), Charles Kwaramba, said in a statement.

He added the police action was "an extreme extension" of government action in the run-up to the vote, "when media, activists and observers were barred or deported from the country".

READ | Vote counting starts in Zimbabwe, as Chamisa predicts opposition victory 'against all odds'

"This is a blatant attempt by a desperate ruling party to block observers monitoring and broadcasting the truth of this election," Kwaramba said.

On Thursday morning, CCC presidential candidate Nelson Chamisa claimed his party was winning the vote, as results started trickling in, mostly from polling stations that had not experienced delays on Wednesday.

The majority of CCC strongholds are expected to reporting results late, after ballots mysteriously ran short in the urban areas where support for Zanu-PF tends to be weakest.

The result, and the election itself, already faces at least one fresh legal challenge of the type that could conceivably delay the official announcement of the outcome.

Additional reporting by AFPThe News24 Africa Desk is supported by the Hanns Seidel Foundation. The stories produced through the Africa Desk and the opinions and statements that may be contained herein do not reflect those of the Hanns Seidel Foundation.



