Zimbabwe votes: Another legal challenge, ballot-paper chaos, 'exit poll' desks

Another legal challenge to Zimbabwe's vote has been filed - this time, the entire process.

Irregularities quickly mounted on Wednesday morning, with some opposition candidates' names being missing on ballot papers.

At some stations, voting had not yet started by midday.

A new legal challenge, filed on the eve of voting, is adding to what some have described as chaotic elections in Zimbabwe on Wednesday, with irregularities mounting even before the 12-hour window for citizens to cast their votes reached the halfway mark.



According to the challenge, the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) was using "unlawful routes and destinations" to transmit and collate poll results.

Human rights lawyer Nqobani Sithole argued the ZEC should not run elections the way it did in 2013 and 2018, which he said was in violation of the Electoral Act.

According to the act, election results should be transmitted from a polling station to a ward collation centre, then to a constituency collation centre, then to a provincial command centre, and finally to the national command centre.

"[The] ZEC did not follow this legal route during the 2013 and 2018 presidential elections, hence the illegality," Sithole told News24.

In court papers, he argued the ZEC violated the Constitution and the law in flagrant and scandalous ways by diverting the results from ward collation centres directly to the national command centre rather than following the legally required procedure.



Elections have been disputed in Zimbabwe since the turn of the century, and the 2013 and 2018 ones, according to Sithole, failed the credibility test.

"This illegal conduct by [the] ZEC compromised the integrity, fairness, and credibility of the results by breaking the chain of command and custody in the electoral process regarding the verification and audibility of the outcome of the election," he said in court papers.

The court challenge was filed on Tuesday night and is yet to be heard.

If the ZEC did not follow the legal route, Sithole argued, it would render the elections invalid.

Delays, bad ballot papers, and closed stations

Irregularities in voting rapidly piled up on Wednesday morning.

There were instances where some local authority candidates, such as the Citizens Coalition for Change's (CCC) Shepherd Sithole did not appear on the ballot paper in Bulawayo.

Numerous voters were turned away from polling stations after their names did not appear on the voters' roll, they said, despite having gone through all the required checking processes.

After casting his vote in Kuwadzana, CCC leader Nelson Chamisa addressed journalists and said he was disappointed at the ZEC for the opaque way the election was being conducted.

He highlighted the late opening of polling stations and the late arrival of ballot papers.

Chamisa said the ZEC "had no intelligent answers" to the unfolding chaos.

The ZEC blamed delays on numerous court challenges, which delayed the printing of ballot papers.

However, some accused the electoral body of lying because it said last week it had printed all material and 80% had already been taken to the respective polling areas.

The ZEC said it would extend voting times in areas that experienced delays, adding those standing in line by cut-off time would still be allowed to cast their votes.

By midday, though, some polling stations had not yet received materials.

'Defend the vote'

As soon as polling stations close, counting will begin.

This week, the CCC told its supporters not to leave polling stations unguarded to "defend the vote".

But the police took this as a challenge, telling people to stay away from polling stations.

However, a shadowy organisation, the Forever Associate Zimbabwe (FAZ) which has been running a Zanu-PF campaign parallel to party structures, set up desks 300m from some polling stations.

The desks were referred to as "exit poll survey desks" and those manning them asked people their names as they were leaving polling stations.

The independent candidate for the Norton constituency, Temba Mliswa, said opposition parties in Zimbabwe should come together and expose the FAZ and ZEC.

"Now that we have the evidence of these shenanigans, a legal application has to be made.

"All political players need to come in, and deal with this," he added.

In some areas, such as the Zulangubo polling station in Binga, Matabeleland North, some villagers destroyed the exit poll survey desk.

In Mwenezi West, FAZ agents were taking down the names and identity card numbers of people who voted.

After casting his vote at Sherwood Park Primary School in Kwekwe, President Emmerson Mnangagwa, said he was sure of victory.

After casting his vote at Sherwood Park Primary School in Kwekwe, President Emmerson Mnangagwa, said he was sure of victory.

His rival, Chamisa, is also upbeat, saying: "There is going to be a new leader, a new president, a new government, we are winning this election."








