Zimbabwe's vote is well short of free-and-fair standards, say foreign observers

The SADC said FAZ was used to intimidate voters.

The joint AU-COMESA observer mission said the electoral body was not sincere about the availability of ballot papers.

The Commonwealth observer mission said it was following with interest the arrest of civic society activists on election day.

Election observer missions deployed to Zimbabwe have unanimously reported issues which cast serious doubts about the free-and-fair nature of the poll, which they say fell well below expected standards.

With results trickling in, both the opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) and ruling Zanu-PF have claimed to be ahead in the count, and a dispute about the outcome seems inevitable.

The leader of the SADC Electoral Observation Mission (SEOM), the former vice president of Zambia, Nevers Mumba, raised the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission's (ZEC) failure to distribute ballots on time, resulting in delayed polls in some parts of the country.



He also raised concern about Forever Associate Zimbabwe (FAZ), a shadowy group linked to Zanu-PF, which set up "survey desks" outside polling stations in an intimidatory manner toward voters.

"[FAZ] and other unidentified persons, who were not polling officers, were observed taking down voters' names before casting their votes," he said.

SEOM also noted that the Patriotic Bill, which was passed ahead of the elections, sought to curtail freedom of association and expression – basic democratic tenants.

The mission was composed of 68 observers, 50 of whom were deployed to the 10 provinces of Zimbabwe, and the rest were based at the SEOM headquarters in the Rainbow Towers Hotel.

The team is due to stay on until the final results are announced.

In its assessment so far, SEOM said the ZEC failed in the delimitation process, which set new electoral boundaries, and access to the voters roll. Other problems included overpriced candidate fees, and biased media coverage from state media.

The joint African Union and COMESA observer mission, led by former Nigerian president Goodluck Jonathan, presented its findings, which were similar to those of the SADC.

Of particular concern was the "insincerity of ZEC's communication on ballot paper supply and distribution to polling stations".

Jonathan also raised the issue of FAZ.

This year's polls have been less violent compared to those from the recent past, he noted.

He urged the release of the civic society activists, who were arrested on allegations that they had planned to release results ahead of the ZEC.

The joint African Union-COMESA team's main issues were also that ZEC failed to provide the voters' roll, and that there was limited time for voters to check their names.

As such, many voters were turned away from polling stations.

For the Commonwealth Election Observer Mission (EUEOM), the delimitation process was conducted without a final census report, media accreditation was a challenge, the Maintenance of Peace and Order Act was used to ban opposition rallies, and state media was biased against the opposition.

The EUEOM said it was following with keen interest the civic society activists who were arrested on election day.

"The arrest and detention of local observers is of concern. To arrest 41 civic society members makes us interested in knowing the legal justification for that, and we will be following the case closely," said Fabio Massimo Castaldo, the head of the mission.

While observer missions took turns to present their assessments, there was a heavy police presence on the streets in the central business district of Harare.

