Capture Chronicles | State seizes luxury SUV, mansions linked to Zandile Gumede's corruption case

The Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) has seized a luxury Jaguar SUV and two plush homes in Zimbali, an exclusive and affluent suburb outside Durban, valued at R25.5 million in connection with the corruption case against former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede.



The AFU, a division of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), alleged in court papers the two properties were bought with dirty money the eThekwini Municipality paid to the company El Shaddai.

El Shaddai is one of four companies the municipality contracted and paid R320 million between January 2018 and July 2019 to collect waste, clean the streets, and deal with illegal dumping across the metro.