Labour Court rules Prasa must reinstate former CEO Zolani Matthews

The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) has been ordered to reinstate Zolani Kgosietsile Matthews as its chief executive officer.
On Monday, the Labour Court dismissed the rail operator's bid to review and set aside a 2022 arbitration award that found it must reinstate Matthews in his position.
Prasa fired Matthews in November 2021, after eight months on the job, for failure to disclose he also held citizenship of the UK and thus could not obtain a top security clearance.
