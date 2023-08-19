LISTEN | 'Stupid racist white man': Gauteng MEC blows up over News24 journalist's Mashatile queries

Gauteng Housing MEC Lebogang Maile launched an expletive-ridden tirade at a News24 journalist over an update on an investigation into loans granted to a company owned by Paul Mashatile's son-in-law, Nceba Nonkwelo.
Alet Pretorius/Gallo Images
Gauteng Housing MEC Lebogang Maile has accused a News24 reporter of racism, calling him a "stupid racist white man" and telling him to "shut up".
This after being asked questions about the progress of an investigation into Deputy President Paul Mashatile's son-in-law.
Get 14 days free to read all our investigative and in-depth journalism. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed.