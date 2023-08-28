MASHATILE UNMASKED | ‘Hi sweet, here’s the invoice’: How connected businessmen kept deputy's girlfriend rolling

Four politically connected businessmen – some of whom have bagged government contracts worth billions – have emerged as part of a core circle of entrepreneurs who have seemingly paid millions to finance Deputy President Paul Mashatile's former lover's lifestyle – and keep her car on the road.

News24 can reveal that the businessmen - Teddy Greaver, the late Mpho Moerane, Mandla Mlangeni and Vinesh Reathlall - allegedly collectively paid millions to finance the lifestyle of Mashatile's former lover, Gugu Nkosi.

At least on two occasions in November last year, Mashatile told Nkosi via WhatsApp that a fifth businessman – construction baron Reggie Kukama, who is an admitted friend of the deputy president – would pay R155 000 for the repairs of her damaged 2015 Porsche Cayenne SUV.