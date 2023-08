President Cyril Ramaphosa authorised a Special Investigating Unit (SIU) probe into Tembisa Hospital's R1 billion extraction networks - the first shades of which were uncovered by Babita Deokaran before she was killed.

Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said Ramaphosa signed the proclamation last week, nearly two years after Deokaran was gunned down outside her south Johannesburg home.

