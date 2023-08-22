20m ago

Want to know if someone was named in state capture report? News24 launches the Zondo Explorer

The Zondo Explorer is an attempt to make the vast repository of documents and reports produced by the State Capture Commission which was chaired by now Chief Justice Raymond Zondo between 2018 and 2022 searchable and accessible to South Africans.
The Zondo Explorer is an attempt to make the vast repository of documents and reports produced by the State Capture Commission which was chaired by now Chief Justice Raymond Zondo between 2018 and 2022 searchable and accessible to South Africans.

When Chief Justice Raymond Zondo started his hearings into state capture in 2018, the country had no idea of the depths of depravity that he and his commission would unearth.  

Four years later, Zondo presented President Cyril Ramaphosa with his voluminous final report into state capture, containing thousands of pages and names of individuals, companies and government entities who had plundered the state for more than a decade.  

At the handing over of the report, Ramaphosa said the document wasn't only a "record of widespread corruption, fraud and abuse, it is also an instrument through which the country can work to ensure that such events are never allowed to happen again". 

Processing the documents took hundreds of hours of computing time over several months and resulted in tens of thousands of entities being identified.

As the biggest and most trusted news publication in the country, News24 reported thoroughly on Zondo's inquiry and findings. Our editor-in-chief, Adriaan Basson, gave evidence about the threats he suffered as an investigative journalist exposing the Bosasa tender scandal.  

But we wanted to do more to ensure that the rich evidence which emerged before Zondo wasn't only left on the desks of our over-worked and under-resourced National Prosecuting Authority.  

Using natural language processing techniques and models to programmatically work through more than a quarter of a million pages, News24 launches the Zondo Explorer this week – a data tool to make the vast repository of documents and reports produced by the Zondo Commission searchable and accessible to all South Africans. 

The tool is especially intended to ensure that people and organisations who surfaced in the proceedings, or who were named in the evidence gathered by the commission, are discoverable. It is a living, digital memory of a pivotal chapter in South Africa's democratic history.  

We included all the Zondo Commission's reports, transcripts, statements and other documents to identify people, organisations, companies and other entities and to organise them in a searchable database. You can simply type in the name of a person, organisation or state entity to find each and every document they were named in. 

Processing the documents took hundreds of hours of computing time over several months, and resulted in tens of thousands of entities being identified. The natural language models also identified relationships between thousands of entities which may also provide insights which will be valuable to other researchers and investigators as the hunt for the perpetrators of the looting of our country continues. 

"We are proud to launch this data journalism project that has real, tangible value to entrench transparency and accountability in South African society," said Basson.

"I wish that every potential employer, employee, business or government entity will use the Zondo Explorer to find out exactly who they are partnering with." 

Let us know if you found the tool useful or have ideas on how we can enhance the database even further by sending an email to feedback@news24.com. 


