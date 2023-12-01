Here are the Powerball and Powerball Plus results:
#DrawResults for 01/12/23 are:— #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) December 1, 2023
#PowerBall: 16, 18, 44, 46, 48#PowerBall: 08#PowerBallPLUS: 17, 20, 23, 24, 31#PowerBall: 11 pic.twitter.com/nwD3L0cptt
